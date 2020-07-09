While Australian players are returning to competitive play and working on their fitness, they're also making time for their furry companions.

With international tennis shutdowns giving Aussie players long stints at home, some stars are especially happy to spend time with their furry friends.

But there’s also plenty of tennis and fitness action for our hard-working athletes, along with some fond reflections of their special times in the sport …

Nick Kyrgios and Kimberly Birrell both posed with some furry friends:

And Ash Barty also welcomed a new pup to the family:

Dylan Alcott wished a happy birthday to his sausage dog, Sauce:

Ellen Perez went hiking:

Todd Woodbridge and friends got dressed up for what would have been Wimbledon:

With Rod Laver also reminiscing on The Championships:

Fond memories of @Wimbledon on what would have been Day 1. I will miss being there, seeing old friends, watching breakthroughs, celebrating champions. Take care everyone. We'll see each other again soon! Rocket. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/zCu7adUjK8 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 29, 2020

Lleyton Hewitt got out on the green:

Priscilla Hon was in full flight in sunny Brisbane:

While Daria Gavrilova and Luke Saville found the pot of gold in cloudy Melbourne:

