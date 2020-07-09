Social round-up: Fitness, friends and fond reflections
While Australian players are returning to competitive play and working on their fitness, they're also making time for their furry companions.
9 July 2020 | Tennis Australia
With international tennis shutdowns giving Aussie players long stints at home, some stars are especially happy to spend time with their furry friends.
But there’s also plenty of tennis and fitness action for our hard-working athletes, along with some fond reflections of their special times in the sport …
Nick Kyrgios and Kimberly Birrell both posed with some furry friends:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCNzHjKALwV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
And Ash Barty also welcomed a new pup to the family:
Dylan Alcott wished a happy birthday to his sausage dog, Sauce:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCSvK-4p92X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Ellen Perez went hiking:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCN4bZbAMoa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Todd Woodbridge and friends got dressed up for what would have been Wimbledon:
All dressed up for what would have been the middle Sunday @wimbledon #timeless #tennis #fashion we had a great afternoon playing #doubles at Fitzy’s with #JohnFitzgerald @nickohern @alanaohern and Patrick Fitzgerald with #strawberries #champagne an talking about our memories of the Championships @wimbledonmuseum #wimblesonrecreated
With Rod Laver also reminiscing on The Championships:
Fond memories of @Wimbledon on what would have been Day 1. I will miss being there, seeing old friends, watching breakthroughs, celebrating champions. Take care everyone. We'll see each other again soon! Rocket. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/zCu7adUjK8
— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 29, 2020
Lleyton Hewitt got out on the green:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCLOK1mpTye/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Priscilla Hon was in full flight in sunny Brisbane:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCN5WUpACTg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
While Daria Gavrilova and Luke Saville found the pot of gold in cloudy Melbourne:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCQDKBIn8pj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link