With wheelchair events absent from a streamlined US Open in 2020, Tennis Australia has underlined support for world No.1 Dylan Alcott.

19 June 2020 | Tennis Australia

While many welcomed news that the resumption of professional tennis would see the US Open played in August, world No.1 Dylan Alcott expressed disappointment at the lack of any wheelchair events.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley expressed the national body’s support for Alcott, whose 10 Grand Slam quad wheelchair singles titles include the 2015 and 2018 US Opens.

“Dylan Alcott is a tremendous ambassador for tennis and has done a huge amount for our sport both here and around the world,” said Tiley.

“We understand how disappointed he is at not being able to compete at the US Open this year and we look forward to seeing him back on the court soon.

“In terms of our plans for the Australian Open, as we’ve been saying for the past few weeks, we’re optimistic about having an AO in January with all the events and all the players.

“We empathise with our US Open counterparts who have put an enormous amount of work into staging their event during such difficult circumstances and in these unprecedented times.”