On the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley's first Australian Open triumph, the Aussie great was recognised at Rod Laver Arena.

Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2024 | tennis.com.au

Fifty years after lifting the iconic Australian Open trophy for the first time, Evonne Goolagong Cawley is being honoured for the incredible contribution she’s made to her sport, her nation and her heritage.

In a special ceremony at Rod Laver Arena prior to the women’s semifinals this evening, it was announced that from 2025 the Australian Open’s annual celebration of First Nations culture during week one will be known as Evonne Goolagong Cawley Day.

At Australian Open 2025, the Australian Tennis Foundation will host the Because of Evonne breakfast, followed by a ceremonial walk to Melbourne Park, with all funds raised going towards Goolagong Cawley’s life’s work – improving the lives of Indigenous kids through education and sport.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Tennis Australia has donated $100,000 to deliver Indigenous programs and continue Evonne’s outstanding lifelong work.

“We are delighted to honour Evonne here at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena, 50 years after her first Australian Open win and before two blockbuster women’s semifinals,” Tennis Australia’s CEO Craig Tiley said.

“Evonne exemplifies all that is good and great in our sport, both on and off the court. She’s a shining example of humility and grace, and the dedication she’s shown over so many years to helping others is an inspiration to us all.

“We look forward to building on Evonne’s legacy and continuing her extraordinary work.”

