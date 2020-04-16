What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Melbourne, Australia, 16 April 2020 | tennis.com.au

As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, lets check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …

Storm Sanders created an awesome wrap of the Aussie girls working hard at home:

Our world No.1 Ash Barty is having fun with a cricket bat and golf ball:

Alex de Minaur is showing off his golf skills too:

Sam Stosur took Roger Federer’s #hattapchallenge:

Her doubles partner Ellen Perez gave it a go too:

Nick Kyrgios has a new tattoo to honour his idols:

Lizette Cabrera channelled her isolation moods through some cute old snaps:

Priscilla Hon is enjoying some family time:

Hit with dad for the first time in 10 years.. the whole fam had to come out for that lol #home pic.twitter.com/neogg2e3rG — Priscilla hon (@pribo98) April 8, 2020

Thanasi Kokkinakis had a quiet 24th birthday:

Finally, Daria Gavrilova is practising a different type of serving: