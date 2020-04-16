Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 16 April 2020 | tennis.com.au

As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, lets check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …

Storm Sanders created an awesome wrap of the Aussie girls working hard at home:

Our world No.1 Ash Barty is having fun with a cricket bat and golf ball:

Alex de Minaur is showing off his golf skills too:

Sam Stosur took Roger Federer’s #hattapchallenge:

Her doubles partner Ellen Perez gave it a go too:

Nick Kyrgios has a new tattoo to honour his idols:

Lizette Cabrera channelled her isolation moods through some cute old snaps:

Priscilla Hon is enjoying some family time:

Thanasi Kokkinakis had a quiet 24th birthday:

Finally, Daria Gavrilova is practising a different type of serving:

@dasha_tofualso made some red curry for lunch ##fyp♬ Bathroom Dance – Hildur Guðnadóttir

