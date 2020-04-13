From developing new skills or hobbies to launching other businesses, Australian players are showing new levels of resourcefulness in their time off tour.

13 April 2020 | Tennis Australia

Ask most Australian players, and they’d almost certainly tell you that they would rather be competing on tour.

Yet as stars including Ash Barty, Sam Stosur, Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and others wait out the tennis shutdown created by the COVID-19 crisis, they’re also showing new levels of resourcefulness.

For some, time off the tour means the opportunity to either pursue completely new interests or combine them with their sport.

Storm Sanders, for example, drew on both her tennis training experience and some burgeoning media skills to create an “at home” video featuring many of her colleagues.

The popular post was not only shared by many players, but also drew praise from many of those stars.

“Even in ‘iso’ we all find a way to have some fun and workout at the same time,” said an appreciative Stosur.

“I love this,” added Casey Dellacqua via Twitter. “The girls all killing it at home and sticking together.”

Maddison Inglis is equally attuned to physical activity, with the West Australian swapping the court with a yoga mat with her online display inspiring many followers.

“I really wanted to try something different while I have a lot of time on my hands in isolation and to take my mind off everything going on,” said the No.4 Australian woman.

Others are turning to pursuits that are far removed from their usual profession. Priscilla Hon has set up an online luxury home accessory business, P-Luxe Essentials, which she related via Twitter she had been dreaming about for a considerable period.

Hon is not the only Australian woman enjoying some artistic pursuits. After taking fans through a home workout via Facebook live, Daria Gavrilova shared the “mindfulness corner” of the Melbourne home she shares with Luke Saville. Drawing, creating her own greeting cards, craft and jewellery making are among Dasha’s favourite activities.

“I always actually liked painting,” related the crafty 26-year-old. “I was actually painting while I was on the road. I had a few of those adult colouring in books which is fun. It’s nice to do when you’re a little bit stressed. But, right now I’ve got more time on my hands.”

Nick Kyrgios is also putting his time to the best possible use, with the No.1 Australian man hitting headlines early last week after offering to deliver food or goods to anyone who might be in need of them.

Kyrgios delivered on that promise, as demonstrated through his social media. The renowned homebody naturally engaged the support of those closest to him to ensure maximum efficiency, with his mother, Nill, showed her role through an Instagram post.