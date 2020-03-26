Roger Federer, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu will donate funds as tennis stars react to the impact of Coronavirus.

Roger Federer and wife Mirka have announced they will donate one million Swiss francs in an effort to help vulnerable families struggling during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The global pandemic has seen borders closed, travel banned, businesses stop trading and events cancelled, leaving millions of people with uncertainty surrounding their jobs, and futures.

Tennis has not been spared, with the professional tours suspended until at least 8 June.

Players have returned home, unsure exactly when they will next compete, and without an income stream.

Yet like Federer, many of them have decided to donate money and items to relief efforts, or their platforms to raising awareness about the healthiest practices during this unprecedented global crisis.

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland,” Federer wrote on social media.

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”

Simona Halep is another player donating funds, announcing on Facebook this would go towards equipment and materials at medical centres in the Romanian cities of Bucharest and Constanta.

Bianca Andreescu posted on Instagram that she was donating a signed racquet to athletesrelief.org, with proceeds going to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“Please donate if you can!!! Anything goes a long way. #StrongerTogether,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, several sports apparel brands have engaged their star tennis players in Coronavirus awareness campaigns.

Using the hashtag #hometeam, Adidas athletes Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have shared tips with their followers about how they use their time productively when staying at home.

“In times like these, the most important thing is that everybody stays at home and helps keeping others healthy!” Thiem posted.

“I try to keep myself busy with working out at home and I also improved my FIFA football skills a lot. How do you spend your time at home?

“Tag me and @adidas and use the #hometeam so I can watch your videos!”

Nike have adopted a similar approach, with Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova among those posting to their social media channels about the importance of staying home.

Williams also partnered with Vogue magazine to similarly raise awareness.

Men’s greats Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have also used this time to post Coronavirus-related messaging on their social media channels.

Nadal has given his millions of fans an insight into life at home, posting pictures of home workouts with a thera-band as well as a snippet of his kitchen cooking exploits.

Djokovic used a post to remind people of the importance of using this unusually-isolated time at home as an opportunity for growth.

“Let’s really try to spend quality time with our family at home, enjoy the little things in life. Let’s try to laugh, love and dedicate time to inner work. Pray, meditate, eat healthy, play music, sing, dance, read, write, workout, sleep well, train our brains to think good thoughts,” he wrote.

“This is a great opportunity to do that.”

Hoy también toca cocinar para mi y para mi mujer…

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka and Kristie Ahn have used their social media channels to lighten the mood during these sombre times, amusing fans with quirky posts from their homes.

Sam Stosur, Donna Vekic and Belinda Bencic have shared workout tips for exercising at home, while John Millman and Ellen Perez have shared gym routines – with a twist.