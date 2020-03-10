Aleksandar Vukic's run to the ATP Challenger final in Monterrey, Mexico has boosted the 23-year-old to a career-high ranking.

Melbourne, Australia, 10 March 2020 | tennis.com.au

Aleksandar Vukic has risen almost 50 places in the latest ATP rankings after reaching last week’s Challenger final in Monterrey, Mexico.

Vukic beat former top-20 stars Feliciano Lopez and Bernard Tomic en route to the final, where world No.41 Adrian Mannarino stopped him in straight sets.

As a result, the Sydneysider vaulted 48 spots to a new career-high ranking of No.196, a move that also sees Vukic crack the Australian top 10.

> ATP rankings

> Australian rankings

> WTA rankings

It was the best ATP Challenger result of Vukic’s career; previously, the 23-year-old had posted semifinal finishes at Challenger tournaments in Savannah and Nur-Sultan in 2019.

He improved his 2020 win-loss record to 13-7 thanks to his five singles victories in Monterrey.

Many congrats 👏👏 to Aleks Vukic on a great week in Monterrey. First career final, biggest win over second-seed Lopez and a career-high inside the Top 200 for the 23-year-old 🇦🇺.@Vuki_SMASH23 | @Abierto_GNP pic.twitter.com/tfCcY8vUvj — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) March 9, 2020

Also lifting his ranking was John-Patrick Smith, who jumped 29 places to world No.290 after reaching the quarterfinals in Monterrey.

Smith, who peaked at No.108 in 2015, notched three wins before also going down in straight sets to Mannarino.