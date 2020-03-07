The Australian Davis Cup team is in a strong position going into the final day of the qualifying tie against Brazil in Adelaide.

Adelaide, Australia, 7 March 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt is brimming with confidence entering the final day of the qualifying tie against Brazil in Adelaide.

The Australian team holds a 2-0 advantage after Jordan Thompson and John Millman scored singles victories at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre yesterday.

“I was really proud of both boys,” Hewitt said.

“Thommo came out and got us off to a great start. I thought he had gotten better and better as the week went on, the last two or three days he really hit his straps in practice and was ready to go.”

Thompson demonstrated his impressive form in a 6-4 6-4 win over Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro in the opening rubber.

“I thought he hardly put a foot wrong,” noted Hewitt. “He was moving his best out there and making (Monteiro) play so many balls.”

Massive team effort at Memorial Drive. 🙌 @jordanthommmo2 gave Australia a perfect start with a straight sets win against Thiago Monteiro

🙌 @johnhmillman posted a 4-6 7-6(0) 6-2 victory against Thiago Seyboth Wild to put us up 2-0 Strong position heading into Day 2. #GoAussies pic.twitter.com/WNmGjKgTwI — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 6, 2020

Millman then staged a sensational comeback to defeat teen sensation Thiago Seyboth Wild 4-6 7-6(0) 6-2 in a dramatic second singles rubber.

“Thiago came out on fire,” Hewitt said. “His ball striking was exceptional.”

The 19-year-old Seyboth Wild served for the match in the second set, but the relentless Millman found a way to weather his attacking game.

“That’s what you expect from Johnny though,” Hewitt said.

“The toughest game in tennis is that one to close out a match. Johnny started to loosen up a little bit and he moved a lot better towards the end of the second set. He was just able to get a bit more weight on his shots, which pushed Thiago back from the baseline. That is where the match really changed in the end. It was a great win.”

Australia needs to win one of the three rubbers scheduled today to secure a place in the Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals from 23-29 November.

Today’s schedule opens with a doubles rubber featuring Australian Open 2017 champion John Peers teaming with Davis Cup debutant James Duckworth. Reverse singles rubbers follow.

Today’s schedule, play begins at 12.00pm ACDT

Match one: James Duckworth/John Peers (AUS) v Marcelo Demoliner/Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (BRA)

Match two: John Millman (AUS) v Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

Match three: Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Please note: Player line-up is subject to change

Tickets for day two of the tie at Adelaide’s Memorial Drive Tennis Centre are available via Ticketmaster.