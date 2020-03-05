Abbie Myers and Arina Rodionova among top Aussie contenders remaining on track in Mildura.

Mildura, VIC, 5 March 2020 | Asher Packman

Abbie Myers led seven Australian women into the second round of the Mildura Grand Tennis International on Thursday.

The third seed, currently ranked world No.310, was too strong for her compatriot, teenage wildcard Zara Brankovic, winning 6-0 6-3 in exactly one hour.

Arina Rodionova, the tournament’s top seed, took two minutes less in her 6-2 6-1 victory over another teen, qualifier Roopa Bains.

In-form Ivana Popovic (No.6) matched that scoreline in her win over Kiwi Erin Routliffe, while Alexandra Bozovic (No.8), Alana Parnaby, Alicia Smith and qualifier Sara Tomic also made safe passage.

New Zealand qualifier Katherine Westbury produced the upset of the day, ousting experienced American and No.7 seed Jennifer Elie in straight sets.

Promising 17-year-old Annerly Poulos of Canberra, who qualified this week, ran Japan’s Michika Ozeki close in the opening set, but was unable to regain the lost territory, eventually going down 7-6(6) 6-3.

