Australian No.2 Ajla Tomljanovic beats compatriot Priscilla Hon at the Qatar Open.

Doha, Qatar, 24 February 2020 | AAP

Australian No. Ajla Tomljanovic beat compatriot Priscilla Hon in straight sets on Sunday to advance to the second round of the Qatar Open.

Tomljanovic’s 6-2 6-4 victory in Doha means she will now meet Australian Open runner-up and No.11 seed Garbine Muguruza, who beat Daria Kasatkina 7-5 5-7 6-3 on Sunday.

Hon beat Ludmilla Samsonova in qualifying to make the main draw.

Defending champion and tournament No.16 seed Elise Mertens also went through, beating China’s Wang Qiang 6-1 6-2.

World No.1 and top seed Ash Barty will begin her campaign in the second round when she meets Germany’s Laura Siegemund.