With another accolade added to the many she has already achieved over recent months, Ash Barty is poised to achieve another milestone as the Australian Open moves into the fourth round.

Named the 2020 Young Australian of the Year overnight, world No.1 Barty has the chance to make it back-to-back quarterfinal appearances at her home Grand Slam – but first she has to get past Alison Riske tonight.

The American beat Barty in their only previous encounter in a fourth-round clash in Wimbledon last July.

Riske’s heavy hitting could present another issue for Barty to work through, but the French Open champion has been pleased with how her mental game has been working during the Australian summer.

“I’ve been able to find a way and problem solve through a lot of my matches across the last two or three weeks,” she said.