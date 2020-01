Aleksandar Vukic and Destanee Aiava's dreams of qualifying for Australian Open 2020 end in the final round.

Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Destanee Aiava and Aleksandar Vukic were both eliminated in the final round of Australian Open qualifying today.

Aiava, a No.234-ranked Victorian, started well against 23-year-old German Antonia Lottner but was unable to capitalise on an early break. The No.156-ranked Lottner fired 20 winners in a 6-4 6-2 victory, earning an Australian Open main draw debut.

Vukic was also defeated in straight sets, with Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan posting a 6-3 6-2 victory. The 23-year-old from Sydney had enjoyed a career-best run this week, winning his first Grand Slam-level matches.

Max Purcell is the sole Australian qualifier, sealing his place yesterday with a straight-sets win.

It means 18 Australian players will contest the Australian Open main draw this year:

WOMEN

(1) Ash Barty v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Ajla Tomljanovic v (31) Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

Sam Stosur v (Q) Catherine McNally (USA)

[WC] Priscilla Hon v Kateryna Kozlova (UKR)

[WC] Astra Sharma v (28) Anett Kontaveit (EST)

[WC] Lizette Cabrera v (Q) Ann Li (USA)

[WC] Arina Rodionova v Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR)

MEN

(23) Nick Kyrgios v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

John Millman v Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Jordan Thompson v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Alexei Popyrin v (28) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)

James Duckworth v Aljaz Bedene (SLO)

[WC] Chris O’Connell v (17) Andrey Rublev (RUS)

[WC] Marc Polmans v Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)

[WC] Alex Bolt v Albert Vinolas-Ramos (ESP)

[WC] Andrew Harris v (8) Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

[WC] John-Patrick Smith v (22) Guido Pella (ARG)

(Q) Max Purcell v Jannik Sinner (ITA)