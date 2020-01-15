15 January 2020 | Tennis Australia

Australian wildcard Alex Bolt caused a major upset at the Adelaide International, winning his way into a first ATP quarterfinal. South Australian Bolt toppled German No.7 seed Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-4 in a second-round boilover at Memorial Drive. World No.157 Bolt took control early against Struff, ranked 120 places higher than the local, and never relinquished. Bolt secures a quarterfinal berth againstFelix Auger-Aliassime, who overcame Australia’s James Duckworth 6-3 7-6(0).

Following a first-round win over Stephane Robert yesterday, Bolt spoke of the special significance in competing in Adelaide.

“I grew up watching the old ATP tournament when it was here,” said the 27-year-old.

“So to be playing here as a pro is a dream come true.”

Earlier, Russian Andrey Rublev downplayed his Australian Open chances despite his hot early-season form continuing in Adelaide.