Adelaide, South Australia , 14 January 2020 | AAP / tennis.com.au

World No.1 Ash Barty has overcome a challenging start to post a comeback victory in her first appearance at the Adelaide International. The Australian top seed defeated Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 4-6 6-3 7-5 at Memorial Drive. Barty, gifted a first-round bye, initially struggled in the second-round fixture against the world No.31. The Australian, who lost her first-round match against world No.53 American Jennifer Brady at the Brisbane International, initially battled for timing and fluency but recovered in Adelaide in the second set, finding increasing touch throughout the afternoon.

“I definitely was able to find a bit more of my kind of style tennis and control the match a little bit more in the third,” said Barty.

“Credit to Anastasia … We’ve always had very close ones. She pretty much controls the whole match. I’m just out here trying to do the best that I can.”

