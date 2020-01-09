Top seed and world No.1 Ash Barty will begin her Australian summer at the Brisbane International on Thursday afternoon.

Brisbane, QLD, 9 January 2020 | Laine Clark (AAP)

After two wins in doubles with Kiki Bertens, world No.1 Ash Barty will begin her singles campaign at the Brisbane International on Thursday afternoon.

Ipswich product Barty is justifiably the poster girl of the tournament after a remarkable 2019 in which she claimed the top ranking and became the first Australian woman to win the French Open in 46 years.

But Barty said she wasn’t feeling the pressure during her Australian Open preparation which will also take in the January 12-18 Adelaide International.

“To be honest, it’s not the be-all and end-all,” she said of Brisbane International success.

“It’s not going to change the way that I prepare. In Adelaide it’s not going to change the way that I prepare at the Australian Open.

“I know that I’ve done all of my work and all of my training well. The challenge for me is to come out here and enjoy it.”

Either way Barty will need to hit the ground running at the Brisbane International.

She will kick off Thursday’s Pat Rafter Arena action against Brady who upset five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova in the opening round.

However, the popular 23-year-old will need to win four matches in as many days if she is to claim her maiden Brisbane title.

And Barty faces the prospect of taking on a Grand Slam champion in every round from the quarterfinals.

Fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic will follow Barty on Pat Rafter Arena against world No.2 and defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova before dual Wimbledon champion Kvitova plays Russian qualifier Ludmilla Samsonova.

Defending Australian Open champion and world No.3 Naomi Osaka then takes on Sofia Kenin in the night session’s highlight event.