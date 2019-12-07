Melbourne, Victoria, 7 December 2019 | Leigh Rogers

Excitement is building ahead of next week’s Australian Open 2020 Play-off, with four more players securing a spot in the field today.

The AO 2020 UTR Wildcard Play-off began in November and was played across multiple cities before culminating at the December Showdown, presented by Kia, at Melbourne Park this week. Open to anyone with a Universal Tennis Rating, it provided an unprecedented opportunity for more Australian players to have the chance to win an Australian Open wildcard.

Sara Tomic and Gabriella Da Silva Fick secured the available UTR spots in the women’s Australian Open Wildcard Play-off, with Dane Sweeny and Calum Puttergill joining the men’s field.

Tomic overcame a slow start to defeat Alexandra Bozovic 3-6 6-1 [10-4] to guarantee her entry into next week’s play-off. Currently ranked No.848, Tomic was a finalist at a UTR event in Caloundra in November and won two matches at the December Showdown this week to win the UTR Wildcard Play-off.

“I’m really happy and proud of myself to get to the next stage,” the 21-year-old from Queensland told tennis.com.au.

Tomic, a former world No.379 and younger sister of Bernard, is thrilled to have the opportunity to join next week’s Australian Open 2020 Play-off – where she has a one in 16 chance of earning a main draw spot at Australian Open 2020.

“I’m so excited. I just have to go in thinking positive and just fight really hard,” she said of her chances.

> NEWS: Australian Open 2020 Play-off field announced

Sweeny, who lost in the 18/u Australian Championships final earlier in the day, scored an impressive 6-3 6-2 win over fellow Queenslander Brandon Walkin to earn a UTR Wildcard Play-off spot.

“I’m really happy I could bring that level when there was a wildcard on the line,” Sweeny said.

“My short-term goal has been to get into the wildcard play-off for a few months now. I’ve been working really hard, so I’m so proud I’ll be playing and can’t wait to get out there.”

Sweeny, who has a ATP ranking of No.1587, is a big supporter of the UTR Wildcard Play-off – a new initiative introduced this year.

“For the players that don’t have the ranking to get directly into the Australian Open wildcard play-off, it’s a great opportunity – especially for those you can’t financially support themselves to travel overseas to get their ranking up,” he said.

The Australian Open 2020 Play-off is played at Melbourne Park next week. The winners of the 16-player men’s and women’s singles draws receive a main draw wildcard.