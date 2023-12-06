Inaugural Queensland State Masters Hits Brisbane

Excitement is building as junior players gear up for the inaugural Queensland State Masters Tournament kicking off from 14- 17 December. This event marks the first year of the Australian Junior Tour points race, adding a new dimension to the competitive tennis landscape for young players.

The tournament has already attracted 151 confirmed players, showcasing the enthusiasm within the tennis community. The Queensland State Masters tournament expects a full house, with the possibility of more players estimated to participate, making this an anticipated event for both players and spectators alike.

The tournament will be spread across two venues - the University of Queensland (UQ) will host the 12U and 14U categories, while the 16U matches will take place at Anglican Church Grammar School (Churchie).

The event extends invitations to the top 32 Queensland players who narrowly missed the cut for the prestigious Australian Masters. This unique inclusion not only fosters heightened competition but also allows these players a valuable second opportunity to showcase their talent on the court.

The introduction of the Australian Junior Tour points race has been a game-changer. This points system has been designed to encourage players to participate in various events across the state, accumulating points along the way. The goal? To secure a coveted spot in the end-of-year Masters.

Tournament Director, Rhett Mckinnon said, "This event is essential in rewarding the players who have chased circuit points throughout the year. The standard is strong with some of Queensland's most seasoned tournament players fighting it out to become the Queensland State Masters Champion."

