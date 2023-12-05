35th Edition of Junior Teams Carnival

Returning for its 35th edition, the Junior Teams Carnival kicks off from 9 - 13 December, featuring 368 players hitting it off on the Gold Coast.

This year, the tournament will be hosted at various venues on the Gold Coast and welcomes impressive young talent across 61 teams representing 10 regions across Queensland. Notably, Japan joins the event, adding an international flair to the competition.

The Junior Teams Carnival, known for its balance between team and individual competitions incorporates singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches, ensuring that every team member actively participates throughout the week. This format not only fosters teamwork but also showcases the individual skills of young developing tennis players. All matches played throughout the week including team rubbers will provide an opportunity for players to strengthen and develop their individual and doubles ratings.

Over the weekend, Team Sunshine Coast met for their final training session and were joined by professional tennis player Dane Sweeney. At the session, the players were presented with their shirts by Sweeney which added an extra layer of excitement for the young players. As a seasoned athlete, Sweeney brings a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to Team Sunshine Coast who were all inspired by their tennis hero.

Professional tennis player, Dane Sweeney said, "I remember years ago being in the same position as the kids, inspired by someone who was following their tennis dream at the professional level so to have the roles reversed was an absolute honour."

Junior Teams Carnival Tournament Director, Rhett McKinnon says, "This event is not only an awesome development opportunity for players, but allows them to represent their regions, compete against other players at similar ability levels, and play with their friends."

"Thank you to Macca's for their partnership and support of the Junior Teams Carnival, this collaboration continues to build youth tennis and engagement in Queensland and helps us create lasting memories on and off the court."

Good luck to all the players competing in the Gold Coast.

