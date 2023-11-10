Bolt to Brisbane is Back

The eagerly awaited Bolt 2 Brisbane, returns on November 26th, featuring 80 junior players from South-East Queensland converging at Griffith University in Brisbane.

The Bolt 2 Brisbane was introduced at the start of 2019, bringing together a Southeast regional challenge for green and orange players competing in tournaments. With the success of the event, it has continued to grow year on year.

Known for its green and orange ball stage format, the Bolt 2 Brisbane gathers teams of four junior players from each of the Queensland regions to compete against each other across four individual events. All Players are selected based on their performances throughout the year in each region's Coloured Ball Circuits.

Gold Coast, the 2022 reigning champions are back to reclaim their title with a team of Northern Territory players joining the fray for the first time in 2023. The addition of Northern Territory players not only adds a fresh perspective to the competition but also exemplifies the growth and diversity of tennis in the regions.

T o add a new dimension to the competition, a revamped points system has been introduced this year. Unlike traditional scoring based on overall finishing positions, each region now earns a point for every match they win. Additionally, the winning team in each colour category (green and orange) will be awarded a bonus point, contributing to their region's overall score.

Bolt 2 Brisbane continues to stand as a milestone for junior players in the Coloured Ball Circuits, playing a pivotal role in a player's development journey. This event offers players exposure, experience, and an opportunity to showcase their skills, ultimately shaping the future of tennis in the regions.

Bolt 2 Brisbane Tournament Director, Rhett McKinnon says, "Coloured ball tennis is always very important, and it is an awesome development opportunity for players from all regions in Queensland to come together and play alongside peers from their region with similar levels of ability."

"Welcoming the Northern Territory players to the competition this year is very exciting. It's a testament to the growth of the green and orange ball competitions, while also bringing together players from different landscapes to compete."

Good luck to all the players competing in Brisbane.

Want to learn more about Bolt 2 Brisbane? Click here for the event information.