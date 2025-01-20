Emerson Jones returns to the round of 16 at Melbourne Park after a come-from-behind victory against American Thea Frodin.

Melbourne, Australia , 20 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Emerson Jones has kept her home Grand Slam hopes alive with a 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 win over American Thea Frodin.

After losing the opening set tiebreak, Jones put pressure on Frodin’s serve to advance to the round of 16 for a second straight year.

“Pretty happy with myself that I got the job done, and I found a way out of it. She’s obviously a really good player, great serve,” said the Queenslander

“I think when I lost the first [set], I realised my energy was a bit low and I probably needed to pick it up for the second set.

“I tried to focus more, and that’s pretty much what got me back on track.”

Third round bound 💪 Emerson Jones fights back from a set down to defeat Thea Frodin in the girl's junior singles. pic.twitter.com/2kZ5biZgpB — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 20, 2025

A more efficient Jones asserted herself during the remaining two sets. The junior world No.1 committed significantly fewer unforced errors than the American after the first set – 16 compared to Frodin’s 43.

The 16-year-old’s ability to remain composed under pressure exemplifies the lessons she has learnt from her past fortnight playing at WTA level – lessons she hopes to bring into her junior game.

“I’ve seen the level now, the top-10 level, the top-five level. So, I think it’s really great that I get to see that at such a young age,” Jones said.

“Then I get to go back to the juniors with it and it’s really great for me.”

Jones plays qualifier Yuliya Perapekhina in the third round for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Cruz Hewitt had his Australian Open 2025 bid cut short after he put up a valiant fight against No.1 seed Jan Kumstat. The 16-year-old generated a set point opportunity in the second set tiebreak but was unable to force a decider.

Aussies in action – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Girls’ singles, second round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) d Thea Frodin (USA) 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3

[12] Alena Kovackova [CZE] d Renee Alame (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Boys’ singles, second round

[1] Jan Kumstat (CZE) d Cruz Hewitt (AUS) 6-3 7-6(7)

COMING UP

Girls’ singles, second round

[WC] Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v Kanon Sawashiro (JPN)

Boys’ singles, second round

[WC] Ymerali Ibriami (AUS) v [2] Amir Omarkhanov [KAZ]

Duje Markovina (AUS) v [9] Timofei Derepasko

Girls’ singles, third round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [Q] Yuliya Perapekhina

