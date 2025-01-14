Thirteen all-Australian pairings are among the 32 Australian players in men's and women's doubles action at Melbourne Park.

Melbourne, Australia , 14 January 2025 | Zoe Malliaris

Australian talent is set to shine in doubles action at Australian Open 2025, with no shortage of homegrown players vying for victory. This year, twelve men’s and six women’s teams featuring Aussie players will take to the court.

Australian players have dominated men’s doubles in recent years, with local players featuring in AO triumphs over the past three tournaments.

Matt Ebden teamed with India’s Rohan Bopanna to claim the 2024 title, while Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler (pictured) were crowned champions in 2023 and Thanasi Kokkinankis and Nick Kyrgios made a memorable run to the 2022 title.

Australian women are aiming to emulate the success of Sam Stosur, who was the last Aussie to lift the doubles trophy at Melbourne Park when she claimed victory with China’s Zhang Shuai in 2019.

Notably, 13 teams across the 32-team men’s and women’s draws feature all-Australian pairings. Among the top contenders are Aussies Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez, both ranked in the top-10 seeded teams in their respective draws.

Here are some teams to watch at Australian Open 2025:

Men’s Doubles

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios

The ‘Special K’s’ are back! After a long-anticipated wait, the duo is returning to their home Slam for the first time since their thrilling AO title-winning run in 2022.

Their road to the tournament, however, hasn’t been smooth. Kokkinakis was forced to withdraw from his quarter-final clash with Sebastian Korda in Adelaide due to a shoulder injury. After making his comeback at the Brisbane International, Kyrgios suffered an abdominal injury that thwarted last week’s planned exhibition with Novak Djokovic. His return in AO singles action ended with a loss to Britain’s Jacob Fearnley.

Still, enthusiasm is strong for the fan favourites. “I think both of us made a pact on that, unless we are seriously hurt, we’re going to try to come out there – even if we’re not feeling great,” said Kokkinakis. “We don’t know what we’re going to produce out there, but for sure, we are going to take the court. “

It’s been over two years since they last competed at a major, with their latest appearance at the ATP Finals in 2022.

Fan loyalties could be divided in the first round, as they face another all-Aussie combination in James Duckworth and Aleksander Vukic.

James Duckworth and Aleksander Vukic

Aussie duo Duckworth and Vukic enjoyed strong form leading into the Australian Open, reaching the Brisbane International quarterfinals. The pair teamed up late in 2024, however are no strangers to Australian Open doubles, with both having competed in previous years with different partners.

They’ll bring valuable experience to their must-watch meeting with Kokkinakis and Kyrgios.

Matt Ebden and Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Matt Ebden is the Australian star in the talent-packed No. 9 seeded duo. Currently ranked world No. 15 in doubles, Ebden returns to his home Grand Slam after claiming the title with Rohan Bopanna in 2024.

Ebden and Vliegen showed strong chemistry when they paired for the first time at the Adelaide International, where they progressed to the quarterfinals.

The experienced Ebden, with his precise shot-making, brings stability and strategic placement to the team, particularly excelling at the net with his strong volleys. Vliegen, on the other hand, is known for his powerful serve and aggressive play, often taking control of points from the baseline.

They face all-American duo Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram in the first round.

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler

There are promising signs in Hijikata and Kubler’s quest to add a second Australian Open 2023, with the Aussie pair combining to reach the Brisbane semifinals.

They face a tough challenge in their opening match in Melbourne, with top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic waiting in the first round.

AO 2025 men’s doubles: Aussies in action

[9] Matthew Ebden(AUS)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

[12] John Peers (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)

James Duckworth (AUS)/Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

Thanasi Kokkinankis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

[WC] Luke Saville (AUS)/ Li Tu (AUS)

Christopher O’Connell (AUS)/Roman Safiullin

[WC] Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Vasek Pospisil (CAN)

[WC] Marc Polmans (AUS)/Matthew Romios (AUS)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)/Adam Walton (AUS)

[WC] Blake Ellis (AUS)/Thomas Fancutt (AUS)

Women’s Doubles

Kim Birrell and Olivia Gadecki

This Queensland duo, ranked among Australia’s top three singles players, will reunite as doubles partners for the second consecutive year at AO 2025.

Their games are a strong blend of solid baseline play and sharp volleys, creating a well-rounded and dynamic team. With excellent court coverage and natural chemistry, Birrell and Gadecki are talented at adapting to their opponents, giving them a competitive edge in high-pressure moments.

They begin their Australian Open campaign against Serbian duo Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic.

Ellen Perez and Elise Mertens

Aussie Perez has teamed with Elise Mertens for the first time in 2025. Ranked No.13 and No.7 respectively, they are the No.6 seeds. Perez’s aggressive net play and powerful serve complement Mertens’ precise shot-making and strong baseline game. With that blend of power and tactical finesse, they are a dynamic and well-rounded team.

Mertens returns to Melbourne Park looking to defend her title, having won the AO last year with Hsieh Su-wei . Their first-round match is yet another all-Australian affair, with fans set to be divided as they face Aussie wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and Petra Hule.

Talia Gibson and Maya Joint

Aussie young guns Gibson and Joint are another wildcard entry at their home Grand Slam. The pair impressed with their strong chemistry as they partnered for the first time in 2024, progressed as the semifinals at the ITF event in North Carolina in August.

Both players are in peak form individually, so keep an eye on this dynamic duo. They will face a tough challenge against the formidable No. 16 seeds, Leylah Fernandez and Nadiia Kichenok, in their first match.

AO 2025 women’s doubles: Aussies in action

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL)

[WC] Talia Gibson(AUS)/Maja Joint (AUS)

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS)/Daria Saville (AUS)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS)

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) and Petra Hule (AUS)

[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS)

[WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) and Taylah Preston (AUS)

