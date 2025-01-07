Teenager Maya Joint has scored the biggest win of her career at the Hobart International, eliminating orld No.53 Olga Danilovic.

Hobart, TAS, 7 January 2025 | AAP

Rising Australian 18-year-old Maya Joint has picked up the best win of her fledgling career – and will celebrate with a game of cards.

The world No.118, who flew up the rankings in 2024 after starting the year 684th, ousted 53-ranked Olga Danilovic 6-2 6-3 in the opening round of the Hobart International on Tuesday.

It was just her third WTA tour-level win and the most impressive by ranking.

3rd win on the Hologic WTA Tour 💜 Maya Joint with a solid showing, picking up the 6-2, 6-3 win over Danilovic!#HobartTennis pic.twitter.com/6ceCI1XH9P — wta (@WTA) January 7, 2025

Joint, who was born in the US, has started the year with confidence, making the second round of Brisbane last week where she took a set off former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka.

“It feels great. It feels really good that it wasn’t just a one-time, two-time fluke – that I could do it again,” she said. “(Brisbane) helped me feel that I was at that level and I tried to take confidence from it. I knew I didn’t really have any pressure on me.”

Joint appeared more at home in Hobart’s windy conditions, breaking Danilovic in the opening game and in the final game to seal the win.

“Everything seemed to work. I think I played the conditions pretty well, with the wind,” she said. “I was just trying to have big margins and extra spin on the ball, more footwork.”

Joint, who will make her maiden Australian Open main draw appearance via a wildcard, said cards were on the table post-game.

“My team and I play a lot of cards, especially Monopoly Deal. We started a season 2025 tally and I’m losing,” she said.

Joint will face fourth seed Magda Linette for a spot in the Hobart quarterfinals.

