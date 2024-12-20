Wildcard recipients Thanasi Kokkinakis, Rinky Hijikata and Maya Joint have boosted Australia's presence in the Brisbane International field to nine.

Brisbane, Australia, 20 December 2024 | tennis.com.au

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Rinky Hijikata and Maya Joint have boosted the local contingent in the main draw to nine at the 2025 Brisbane International after landing wildcards on Friday.

In his first official event since helping steer Australia to the Davis Cup semifinals in November – including a match-points saving feat against the United States’ Ben Shelton – Kokkinakis will take his place in the field at the Queensland Tennis Centre for the fifth time.

Earlier last month, the world No.77 denied compatriot Hijikata for the Sydney Challenger title, his first at that level on Australian soil.

It was a reverse result to when the pair squared off in the opening round at Pat Rafter Arena at this year’s Brisbane International in January.

World No.73 Hijikata went on to reach the last eight on that run, one of five tour-level quarterfinals for the season, including at the ATP 500 event on grass at Queen’s Club.

“Obviously I’ve got good memories of Brisbane at the start of this year, made the quarterfinals here, so it was a great way to start off the year and I feel like it kind of put me in good stead for the season,” Hijikata said.

“Hoping I can repeat that or go even further this year so, yeah, I’m looking forward to it and it’s always nice to play at home …

“There’s always great turnouts at the Brisbane International, so I’m sure it’s going to be the same this year. You want to test yourself against the best players in the world, that’s kind of why you pick up a racquet and play.”

Australia’s fourth-ranked woman, world No.116 Joint will make her Brisbane debut following a breakout season in which the 18-year-old reached the second round at the US Open and was named a joint winner of the Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the Australian Tennis Awards this month.

“It’ll be my first time playing it and I think it’s really important to start of the year really strong. Can’t wait to play in front of the home crowd,” Joint said.

“I’d love to play Sabalenka. I’d just like to test my level, just see how I match up. I think it’d be really cool to play someone of that standard.”

Kokkinakis and Hijikata join Adam Walton as men’s wildcard recipients alongside direct-entrant compatriots Nick Kyrios, Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson for the event, which features 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, defending champion Grigor Dimitrov (No.10), Holger Rune (No.13), Frances Tiafoe (No.18) and Matteo Berrettini (No.34).

Joint joins fellow wildcard recipients Kimberly Birrell and Ajla Tomljanovic for the women’s WTA 500 event, which also features four top-10 players including world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula (No.7), Emma Navarro (No.8) and Daria Kasatkina (No.9).

The Brisbane International runs from 29 December to 5 January at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Qualifying action begins on Friday 27 December, with the main draw to start on Sunday 29 December.

