Adam Walton and Kimberly Birrell will compete before their home fans at the Queensland Tennis Centre next month after securing main draw wildcards.

Brisbane, Australia, 18 December 2024 | tennis.com.au

Queenslanders Adam Walton and Kimberly Birrell have been awarded wildcards for next month’s Brisbane International.

Walton, who cracked the top 100 in May and later peaked at world No.86, will make his debut in the ATP event in his home state, while Birrell, who reached her maiden WTA singles final in Osaka in October, will return for the fifth time.

Walton said he could not wait to play in front of a home crowd at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

“It is super exciting to get the chance to play at the Brisbane International,” Walton said. “This will be the first time I play at the tournament and to do it in front of a hometown crowd is incredibly exciting.

“Playing at the Brisbane International will be great experience for me. There is such an incredible line-up this year, the facilities are amazing, and I hope to make my family and friends proud. I cannot wait to get out on court.”

Birrell was thrilled to be awarded a wildcard for her return to Tennyson, a place she said was always special to start her season.

“Growing up on the Gold Coast and spending hours on the courts training at the Queensland Tennis Centre makes the Brisbane International feel like home,” she said.

“The tournament takes great care of players, which is why so many of the top pros return each year. I couldn’t think of a better way to start my season than to test myself against the best players in the world.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete in front of my family and friends and eager to give it my all in front of the amazing home crowd.”

Walton will join 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, defending champion Grigor Dimitrov (No.10), Holger Rune (No.13), Frances Tiafoe (No.18) and Matteo Berrettini (No.34) in the men’s main draw.

The women’s WTA 500 event is equally as impressive with four top-10 players including world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula (No.7), Emma Navarro (No.8) and Daria Kasatkina (No.9).

The announcement also increases the Australian main-draw contingent to six.

Nick Kyrios, Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson will join Walton in the men’s singles, while Birrell joins fellow wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic in the women’s singles.

The Brisbane International runs from 29 December to 5 January at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Qualifying action begins on Friday 27 December, with the main draw to start on Sunday 29 December.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster.