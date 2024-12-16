Australian's newest junior champions were crowned at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre on Sunday as the December Showdown wrapped for another year.

Bendigo, VIC, 16 December 2024 | Jackson Mansell

National champions have been crowned at the December Showdown in Bendigo, with Sarah Mildren and Ymerali Ibriami claiming 16/u girls’ and boys’ honours, and Ava Beck and Lachlan McFadzean prevailing in the 18/u category.

For Mildren and Ibriami, from South Australia and Victoria respectively, victory in the 16/u Australian Open Championships earns a wildcard entry into the Australia Open 2025 Junior Championships.

In lifting the 18/u trophies, Beck and McFadzean were granted a qualifying wildcard into an Australian Pro Tour tournament.

Mildren was triumphant in the 16/u girls’ competition, as she defeated fifth seed Ellen Hirischi 6-3 6-2 in the final. The top-age South Australian was flawless in her title run, winning all six matches without losing a set.

Ibriami took out the boys’ event with similar conviction, losing an average of just four games per match over the week. In etching an entry to the Australian Open 2025 boys’ tournament, Ibriami recognises an opportunity to test his game against the best junior players in the world.

“It would mean a lot for the experience. It would help my game a lot to see what’s out there in the world,” he commented during his winning campaign.

“It would definitely give me a big confidence boost to play in front of the Aussie fans and to really show the world who I am.”

Meanwhile, Ava Beck has continued her stellar season, triumphing in the 18/u tournament. The 2022 14/u finalist defeated her doubles partner Koharu Nishikawa 6-1 1-6 6-4 in the final, prevailing in all six of her group stage and knockout matches.

The national title adds to an impressive resume for the 16-year-old, who has rocketed up the ITF rankings in 2024. Now world No.101, Beck has won three ITF titles this season and was selected to represent Australia in the junior Billie Jean King Cup team.

“One of the highlights of my season was representing Australia in Kazakhstan and Turkey. Playing against the best girls around the world was such a great experience and such a good learning experience,” she said. “It was an honour being a part of the team, just three girls being selected. It was such an honour to represent Australia.”

Beck was also nominated for Junior Female Athlete of the Year at the Australian Tennis Awards last week.

New South Welshman Lachlan McFadzean took out the boys 18/u crown. After a semifinal berth in the 2023 16/u Australian Championships, McFadzean bettered that result, beating Michael Smith 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 in the final.

