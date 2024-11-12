Jason Kubler will play at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International this week, 10 months after his most recent competitive match.

Brisbane, QLD, 12 November 2024 | Jackson Mansell

Jason Kubler returns to the court for the first time in 10 months as the Australian Pro Tour heads to Brisbane this week.

The Queenslander has not played a competitive match since Australian Open 2024, where he lost his opening-round match to Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan in five sets.

The Australian Open 2023 doubles champion, now ranked world No.821, faces Japan’s Yuki Mochizuki in the opening round. He is striving for his first title since the Ilkley Challenger in June 2023.

Cairns International 1 finalist Blake Ellis enters the event as the top seed, while 15-year-old Cruz Hewitt has been awarded a wildcard.

Meanwhile, second seed Matthew Dellavedova seeks to add a second title to his 2024 cabinet. Winning an M15 tournament in Pontevedra last month, the 24-year-old has momentum as he approaches the Brisbane QTC Tennis International.

Talia Gibson is the highest-ranked player at the women’s event in Brisbane. Sitting at a career-high ranking of world No.125, Gibson aims to build on her recent Pro Tour form.

The 20-year-old has gone from strength to strength since she won the first Perth International W75 event in September, building a 17-match winning streak and reaching the semifinals at the last five tournaments she has contested, winning three titles.

Sydney Pro Tour finalist Taylah Preston is aiming to go one step better in Brisbane, where she enters as the No.2 seed after losing to rising star Emerson Jones in the Sydney final.

Preston is contesting doubles alongside Lizette Cabrera; seeded No.3, they feature in the same half as Destanee Aiava and Maddison Inglis, the pair Preston and Cabrera beat in the recent Sydney final.

The main draw for the Brisbane QTC International begins today and will finish on Sunday 17 November.

