Armed with confidence from his recent career breakthroughs, Alexei Popyrin has surged into the Rolex Shanghai Masters third round.

Shanghai, China , 5 October 2024 | Vivienne Christie

Alexei Popyrin can appreciate the new territory he’s entered at the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Having soared to a peak No.23 ranking following his Montreal Masters triumph and fourth-round US Open showing, the 25-year-old is seeded at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.

“You know, it’s nice to have a number next to your name,” related Popyrin, the No.20 seed. “It’s a nice feeling to have, and it obviously gives you a little bit of confidence.”

Popyrin lived up to his higher billing as he opened a second main-draw campaign in the city with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic. He required just over an hour to record the straight-sets win.

The Australian relied on his usual weapons against his world No.55 opponent, firing 13 aces among his 32 total winners. Gaining service breaks early in both sets, Popyrin also showed his increasing calm under pressure, saving all four break points that he faced.

“I was just really solid, focused on what I had to do, served well, and when I had chances in the return games I capitalised on them,” said Popyrin, who recorded his first main-draw at the tournament.

“I think that’s what I’ve been doing really well the last couple months , kind of focusing on my service games … trying to hold them comfortably, and then trying to put pressure on the returns, and that’s what I was doing.”

The next challenge for Popyrin is against No.9 seed Grigor Dimitrov or Belgium’s Zizou Bergs.

“If it’s Grigor, we had a good battle in Montreal, a solid couple matches there, he helped me win the tournament,” smiled Popyrin, who saved match points against the Bulgarian.

“And then Zizou, you know, I’ve known him since juniors, since under-10, so it will be a fun match no matter who I play.

He’s thrilled to be joined in the third round by countryman Aleksandar Vukic, a qualifier at the tournament, who stunned No.8 seed Casper Ruud in his previous match.

“He’s an unbelievable guy and he really deserves a win. He’s had a tough year this year, but he’s a high-quality player,” said Popyrin of his fellow Australian.

Jordan Thompson, seeded No.26 in Shanghai, faces Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in his opening match later today.