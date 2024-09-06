Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson advance to their second consecutive Grand Slam doubles final.

New York, USA, 6 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have become the first all-Australian team in 28 years to advance to a US Open men’s doubles final.

The Aussie duo continued their impressive run at US Open 2024, scoring a 6-4 7-6(4) victory against 13th-seeded Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in semifinal action today at Flushing Meadows.

Purcell and Thompson dominated on serve early in the match, not facing a break point until late in the second set.

The seventh seeds then survived a spirited challenge from the Americans, whose momentum was boosted by a vocal hometown crowd, to close out victory after 89 minutes on court.

“We were in cruise control for the most part,” Thompson told Stan Sport. “But credit to them, they put up a fight and made it really stressful. [Luckily] we scrapped through.”

This extends a career-best run for the Australian combination in New York. The 30-year-old Thompson had never previously progressed beyond the third round in a US Open doubles draw, while 26-year-old Purcell’s best previous result was a quarterfinal appearance.

“What makes it so special, is that we are such good mates,” Purcell said. “Every time we get a win, I feel overloaded with happiness. It’s not just the achievement, it’s who you do it with.”

Since saving match points in the second round, world No.13 Thompson and world No.18 Purcell have not lost a set.

With their efforts, they join exclusive company as only the seventh all-Australian team to advance to a US Open men’s doubles final in the Open era.

Purcell and Thompson are the first to achieve the feat since the esteemed Woodies, Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde, scooped the 1996 title.

US Open men’s doubles

All-Australian finalists in Open era Team Year Ken Rosewall/Fred Stolle 1969 Roy Emerson/Rod Laver 1970 Owen Davidson/John Newcombe 1972, 1973 Rod Laver/Ken Rosewall 1973 Paul Kronk/Cliff Letcher 1976 Todd Woodbridge/Mark Woodforde 1994, 1995, 1996 Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson 2024

This is Purcell and Thompson’s second Grand Slam final as a team, following their runner-up finish at Wimbledon earlier this season.

“Back-to-back finals is incredible,” Thompson said. “Hopefully we can go one better here.”

Purcell and Thompson will play the 10th seeds, German duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, for the title.

“We’ve worked really hard and made it our goal this year to win a Grand Slam, so to be one match away again is really special,” Purcell said.

They are aiming to become the first Australians in 21 years to win a US Open men’s doubles title. Woodbridge was the last to do so, triumphing alongside Swede Jonas Bjorkman in 2003.

An Australian will also feature in the US Open 2024 boys’ wheelchair doubles final, with Benjamin Wenzel securing a spot alongside Dutch partner Ivar van Rijt.

The second-seeded pair scored a 6-2 6-2 victory today against the all-Australian team of Yassin Hill and Jin Woodman in the semifinals.

This propels Wenzel, a 17-year-old from Cairns, into his first Grand Slam final.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [13] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4 7-6(4)

Boys’ wheelchair singles, semifinals

[2] Ivar van Rijt (NED) d Jin Woodman (AUS) 6-4 2-6 6-2

Boys’ wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Benjamin Wenzel (AUS)/Ivar van Rijt (NED) d Yassin Hill (AUS)/Jin Woodman (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Girls’ wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Rio Okana (JPN)/Yuma Takamuro (JPN) d Isla Gillespie (AUS)/Ailina Mosko (LAT) 6-1 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [10] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER)

Boys’ wheelchair doubles, final

[2] Benjamin Wenzel (AUS)/Ivar van Rijt (NED) v Charlie Cooper (USA)/Tomas Majetic (USA)

