Matt Ebden matches his career-best mixed doubles result at the US Open, progressing to the quarterfinals with Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

New York, USA, 1 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden has matched his career-best result in mixed doubles at the US Open.

The 36-year-old from Perth and Czech partner Barbora Krejcikova comfortably accounted for American wildcards, 18-year-old Kaylan Bigun and 16-year-old Iva Jovic, in second-round action today at Flushing Meadows.

The fourth seeds needed only 59 minutes to record a 6-2 6-3 victory.

This propels world No.3 Ebden into the US Open mixed doubles quarterfinals for the second time in his career, having also previously made this stage alongside Sam Stosur in 2022.

To reach a first US Open mixed doubles semifinal, Ebden will need to beat a familiar opponent in his next match.

Standing in his way is his men’s doubles partner, Indian Rohan Bopanna, who is partnering Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi.

The eighth seeds staged a miraculous comeback to beat Australian John Peers and his Czech partner Katerina Siniakova 0-6 7-6(5) [10-7] in the second round.

Peers and Siniakova lost only a single point on serve in a dominant opening set and did not face a break point throughout the 73-minute encounter. They almost doubled their opponent’s winners tally (40 to 23) as well, but it wasn’t enough to secure victory.

In women’s doubles action, Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez booked their spot in the third round.

The fifth seeds scored a dominant 6-2 6-3 victory against Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic and Brit Tara Moore.

World No.10 Perez and world No.14 Melichar-Martinez tallied 33 winners across the 70-minute encounter.

The news wasn’t so good for Rinky Hijikata, whose campaign in the men’s doubles competition came to an end in the second round.

The 23-year-old Australian and his British partner Lloyd Glasspool put up a spirited fight against the No.3 seeds and three-time defending champions, American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury.

However, world No.5 Ram and world No.6 Salisbury posted a 6-3 7-6(11) victory after saving six set points in a thrilling 24-point second-set tiebreak.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, second round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Viktorija Golubic (SUI)/Tara Moore (GBR) 6-2 6-3

Men’s doubles, second round

[3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) 6-3 7-6(11)

Mixed doubles, second round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) d [WC] Kaylan Bigun (USA)/Iva Jovic (USA) 6-2 6-3

[8] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) d John Peers (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 0-6 7-6(5) [10-7]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, third round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [11] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Men’s doubles, third round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [16] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Nuno Borges (POR)/Francisco Cabral (POR)

Mixed doubles, second round

Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v [WC] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (USA)/Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v [8] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)

