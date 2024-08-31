Chris O'Connell, Jordan Thompson and Alex de Minaur have all advanced to the third round in the US Open 2024 men's singles competition.

New York, USA , 31 August 2024 | Leigh Rogers

As Alex de Minaur attempts to complete his set of second-week appearances at this year’s Grand Slam tournaments, the world No.10 is sharing the spotlight with several compatriots at US Open 2024.

Four Australian men progressed to the third round in this year’s US Open men’s singles competition, the most to reach this stage since 1997.

Jordan Thompson is among them and has the chance to equal his career-best Grand Slam result when he takes on world No.30 Matteo Arnaldi on day six at Flushing Meadows.

“It’s an opportunity for both of us, there’s no denying that,” said world No.32 Thompson, who is looking to reach a Grand Slam fourth round for the first time since US Open 2020.

It will be Thompson’s first career meeting with the 23-year-old Arnaldi, who played a starring role in Italy’s triumph against Australia in last year’s Davis Cup final.

“I did practise with him here [this week], but I don’t really read too much into practise,” Thompson said. “So I’ll have to watch some tapes.”

Thompson’s coach, former Australian player Marinko Matosevic, has a busy day ahead, with his other charge, Australia’s Chris O’Connell, also featuring in third-round men’s singles action.

The 30-year-old Thompson was full of praise for O’Connell, who he described as “a quiet achiever” and “silent assassin”.

“I think he likes going under the radar,” Thompson said of his fellow Sydneysider, who he has shared a coach with for the past two years. “He’s had some great results and probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

O’Connell declared he is ready to embrace the limelight when he takes on world No.1 Jannik Sinner at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I’ve played him a couple of times now, but I haven’t played him since he’s been world No.1,” O’Connell told Stan Sport after his second-round win. “He’s one of the biggest names in tennis, so it’s going to be awesome.”

The world No.87, who defeated Sinner in their first career meeting at Atlanta three years ago, does have experience competing on the US Open’s biggest courts and hopes to draw from his memories of extending then-world No.3 Daniil Medvedev to four sets in a thrilling second-round encounter at Louis Armstrong Stadium last year.

“I couldn’t believe how loud it was,” O’Connell said of that experience, describing the atmosphere as “crazy”.

Louis Armstrong Stadium, the US Open’s secondary stadium, is where De Minaur continues his 2024 campaign against Brit Dan Evans.

To reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for a second consecutive year, the 25-year-old from Sydney needs to snap a three-match losing streak against the 34-year-old Evans.

A total of seven Australian players are scheduled to compete on day six at the tournament, with Matt Ebden, Ellen Perez, John Peers and Rinky Hijikata all featuring in doubles matches.

The US Open is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST (from Sunday 1 September).

Aussies in action on day six:

Men’s singles, third round

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA), Arthur Ashe Stadium, day session, second match

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [30] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA), Grandstand, fourth match (not before 7am AEST)

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Dan Evans (GBR), Louis Armstrong Stadium, night session, first match (from 9am AEST)

Men’s doubles, second round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR), Stadium 17, second match

Women’s doubles, second round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)/Tara Moore (GBR), Court 5, first match (from 1am AEST)

Mixed doubles, second round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v [WC] Kaylan Bigun (USA)/Iva Jovic (USA), Court 5, fourth match

John Peers (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [8] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA), Court 12, fourth match

