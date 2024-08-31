Anderson Parker and Ben Weekes have extra motivation as they prepare for their Paris 2024 Paralympic Games doubles campaign.

Paris, France, 31 August 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s hopes of winning a tennis medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games now rest on Anderson Parker and Ben Weekes in the men’s wheelchair doubles event.

The 26-year-old Parker has vowed to learn from his 7-5 6-4 loss to Argentina’s Ezequiel Casco in the opening round of the men’s wheelchair singles competition at Roland Garros.

Parker was left ruing missed opportunities in his Paralympic debut, after being unable to capitalise on 4-0 leads in both sets against the world No.44.

“I got all nervous and I think tried to go for more than I should have,” Parker said. “I just didn’t keep it [together] mentally.”

Lengthy rain delays added a further challenge for the world No.45, who was contesting just his sixth clay-court tournament since returning to wheelchair tennis in April 2022.

“We had a three-hour gap I believe between the first and second set,” said Parker, acknowledging it actually helped settle his nerves. “That did me well to reset mentally and have a chat on what I needed to do on court.”

After again letting a lead dissipate in the second set, Parker conceded he was “rushing” and “wasn’t hitting as relaxed as possible”.

“I’m very competitive, so losing doesn’t sit well with me,” Parker said. “However, Casco is such a good player and he was the better player today. I need to take this learning experience and put it back on me to develop my game more.

“He’s got the skills to stay level and consistent if things aren’t going his way. That’s what I need to develop when I go back to Sydney. But I still have my doubles, so it’s not all over yet.”

Weekes proved no match for Brazilian Daniel Rodrigues in their opening-round clash in the men’s wheelchair singles competition.

“It’s been a tough day”, Weekes said after his 6-0 6-1 loss against the world No.19.

“I didn’t get the best warm-up for the match, waiting around for the rain quite a bit. My old body takes a while to get going but he was always going to be a tough opponent. He’s known as a really good, solid clay-court player and he hits a big ball, it’s the kind of ball I don’t see a lot.”

Weekes is contesting a record sixth Paralympic Games, the most of any Australian tennis player in history. The 39-year-old from Sydney now turns his attention to the wheelchair men’s doubles event, where he will partner Parker.

They begin their quest tomorrow against Rodrigues and his partner Gustavo Carneiro Silva.

“I’m hoping to get some revenge,” Weekes said. “I think we can challenge them, so really looking forward to that.

“Me and Andy have been training well this week together as a doubles team. We had a few good warm-up matches against some of the other countries. One of them was kind of a similar team to the Brazilians, who we are going to play tomorrow.”

Aussies in action – Paralympic Games

RESULTS

Men’s wheelchair singles, first round

Ezequiel Casco (ARG) d Anderson Parker (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Daniel Rodrigues (BRA) d Ben Weekes (AUS) 6-0 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s wheelchair doubles, first round

Anderson Parker/Ben Weekes (AUS) v Gustavo Carneiro Silva/Daniel Rodrigues (BRA)

> VIEW: Full Paris 2024 Paralympic Games wheelchair tennis draws

