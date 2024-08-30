Jordan Thompson records a career-first top-10 win at Grand Slam level, beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

New York, USA, 30 August 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson has recorded the biggest win of his Grand Slam career at US Open 2024.

The 30-year-old from Sydney upset world No.7 Hubert Hurkacz in second-round men’s singles action today at Flushing Meadows, running out a 7-6(2) 6-1 7-5 victor against the big-serving Pole.

Hurkacz had his chances throughout the match, holding a 5-2 first-set lead and earning a set point at 5-4 in the third set. But Thompson proved clutch under pressure when tested.

“That was pretty special,” Thompson told Stan Sport after recording his first top-10 victory at a major tournament.

“Nice crowd, tough conditions and playing a top-10 opponent. I don’t think I could have played much better.”

In a confident display, Thompson struck 13 aces and compiled 36 winners in total across the two-hour and 23-minute encounter.

“It was pretty impressive, even if I say so myself,” he said.

The world No.32, who had lost all six of his previous encounters with a top-10 player at Grand Slam level, committed only 17 unforced errors, half of his higher-ranked opponent’s 34.

He also credited a strong returning performance as key.

“I returned really well,” noted Thompson, who managed to win 38 per cent of points on Hurkacz’s first serves. “The guy’s one of the best servers in the world, if not the best, so it’s pretty pleasing to see how many returns I put in the court.”

Thompson next faces 30th seed Matteo Arnaldi, who played a starring role in Italy’s Davis Cup final victory against Australia late last season.

“It’s an opportunity for both of us, there’s no denying that,” Thompson said. “He’s been playing good tennis, he made semis at a Masters a few weeks ago (in Montreal), so it will another tough battle.”

The chance to advance to the fourth round at a Grand Slam for a second time – and for the first time since his career-best run at the US Open in 2020 – is the reward on offer for Thompson.

“It’s great today, but it doesn’t guarantee anything moving forward,” Thompson said. “I’ve just to put the head down and hopefully go back to work and do a good job (in the next round).

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN) 7-5 6-1 7-6(3)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-6(2) 6-1 7-5

Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [Q] Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-3

[14] Tommy Paul (USA) d Max Purcell (AUS) 7-5 6-0 1-0 ret.

Nuno Borges (POR) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-4 7-5 7-5

Jakub Mensik (CZE) d [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 6-7(4) 2-6 6-2 7-6(5) 7-6(3)

> READ: O’Connell sets up showdown with world No.1 at US Open 2024

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Dan Evans (GBR)

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [30] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men’s singles draw

