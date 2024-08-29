Alexei Popyrin continues his rich vein of form to reach the last 32 at the US Open, setting up a possible third-round blockbuster against Novak Djokovic.

New York, United States, 29 August 2024 | Matt Trollope

Australia’s Alexei Popyrin exuded confidence as he overwhelmed Pedro Martinez for the loss of just six games in the second round of the US Open.

Popyrin stormed to a 6-2 6-4 6-0 victory over the Spaniard at Flushing Meadows, advancing to the last 32 for the third time – yet first since 2021.

There he could face defending champion Novak Djokovic, who plays fellow Serb Laslo Djere in Wednesday night’s session.

Popyrin will enter that match with soaring belief, having recently won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal.

Seeded for the first time at a major, at No.28, he has won eight of his past nine matches on North American hard courts.

This will be Popyrin’s seventh appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament, but he is yet to clear that hurdle and appear in the last 16.

Could this be his time in New York?

He’s giving himself the best opportunity, as fresh as he could be after two straight-sets wins so far at the US Open.

“It was hot. I’m just glad I got it done in straight sets – I don’t know if I would have made five sets in this heat. But who knows? I’m glad I didn’t have to find out,” he smiled during an on-court interview with Stan Sport.

Popyrin has twice faced Djokovic at Grand Slams in 2024, pushing the 24-time major champion to four sets in the second round of the Australian Open, and again in the third round at Wimbledon.

“Honestly, [what I learned from those matches was] just that I’m able to compete with him,” Popyrin reflected.

“He’s the greatest of all time and one of the best players in the world right now. But I’m able to go toe-to-toe with him, and just in the important points he steps up a little bit, and I just have to expect that, if I play him on Friday.

“Hopefully Djere can take him to five (laughter).”

Interestingly, Djere did push Djokovic to five sets when they met in the third round of last year’s US Open.

Popyrin needed just one hour and 49 minutes to eliminate Martinez, belting 36 winners to five past his increasingly hapless opponent.

From a break down in the first set, Popyrin reeled off five straight games to take an early lead. And he was twice down a break in the second set, before assuming complete control.

Trailing 4-3 in the second, Popyrin loosened up and soared, winning nine straight games to emphatically close out the match.

His improved return, something he discussed on this week’s episode of The Sit-Down podcast, was firing in the third set.

He forced an error with his return in the second game to bring up break point, converting that with a drive-volley winner.

He then broke for a second time with a return winner, extending his lead to 4-0.

Back-to-back aces made it 5-0, and by this point, he’d won 22 points to nine.

Wilting under the onslaught, Martinez double-faulted to hand Popyrin a match point. Although the Aussie lost that one, he earned a second and secured victory with a powerful forehand Martinez could not control.

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men's singles draw

