Daria Saville, Jordan Thompson and Alex de Minaur lead the Aussie charge on day two at US Open 2024.

New York, USA, 27 August 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Thirteen Australians are scheduled to compete on day two at US Open 2024, with many of them facing major challenges.

World No.10 Alex de Minaur is set to play his first singles match since a hip injury derailed his Wimbledon campaign last month.

“It hasn’t been an easy road to get here,” De Minaur told Stan Sport ahead of his opening-round showdown with American Marcos Giron. “It’s been a long couple of weeks out of the game, so I’m happy to be back and giving myself a chance to go out there and compete.”

Giron, a 31-year-old ranked world No.46, has won three of his four career meetings against De Minaur, including their past two matches.

“He’s a very tough opponent,” De Minaur acknowledged. “I expect a battle.”

Thanasi Kokkinakis is preparing for “a tough match” when he meets world No.11 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“Stef is a great player (and) a guy that I know real well,” world No.86 Kokkinakis said. “I played doubles with him this year and had a battle with him a couple of years back in Australia.

“I’m going to have to play my best tennis … but if I play my game, I definitely think I can win.”

After qualifying at a Grand Slam for the first time, Li Tu takes centre stage against world No.3 Carlos Alcaraz in the Arthur Ashe Stadium night session.

“You work hard, you put your blood, sweat and tears into this sport for moments like this,” said the 28-year-old from Adelaide, who told Stan Sport he experienced a mix of shock and excitement when he discovered his draw.

“I was two match points down in the last round of qualifying … I was so close to packing my bags and going home, but instead I’m preparing and figuring out a game plan to play one of the best in our sport. It’s pretty crazy. I’m just super excited and going to cherish the moment, take it all in and give it my best shot.”

Jordan Thompson, James Duckworth, Chris O’Connell and Grand Slam debutant Tristan Schoolkate also begin their men’s singles campaigns.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Vukic meets fellow Sydneysider Max Purcell in an all-Australian opening-round battle.

“It is what it is,” Vukic said of the draw. “At least one of us will go through to the second round, I see that as a positive.”

In women’s singles action, Taylah Preston is excited to take on 25th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in her US Open debut.

“I know that she hits the ball extremely clean and she has a lot of power. I think it will be a really good match for me to see where I’m at,” the 18-year-old wildcard from Perth told Stan Sport.

Destanee Aiava, who has qualified at a major tournament for the first time in her career, plays a seeded opponent too. The 24-year-old from Melbourne faces world No.4 Elena Rybakina.

Daria Saville, the US Open 2010 girls’ singles champion, begins her 2024 campaign against Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara, a former world No.4 in doubles who has switched her focus to singles this season.

Meanwhile world No.119 Arina Rodionova, who has qualified at a major tournament for the first time in more than five years, meets China’s Wang Xinyu, who is ranked No.40 and won an Olympic silver medal in mixed doubles earlier this month.

The US Open is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST (from Wednesday 28 August)

Aussies in action on day two:

Men’s singles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE), Grandstand, first match (from 1am AEST)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Taro Daniel (JPN), Court 16, first match (from 1am AEST)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Constant Lestienne (FRA), Court 13, first match

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA), Stadium 17, third match

Max Purcell (AUS) v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS), Court 16, third match

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [26] Nicolas Jarry (CHI), Court 6, fourth match

James Duckworth (AUS) v [31] Flavio Cobolli (ITA), Court 12, fourth match

[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP), Arthur Ashe Stadium, night session, first match (from 9am AEST)

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v [25] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Court 10, first match (from 1am AEST)

Daria Saville (AUS) v [Q] Ena Shibahara (JPN), Court 14, first match

[Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) v [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ), Grandstand, second match

[Q] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Wang Xinyu (CHN), Court 8, third match

