Alexei Popyrin saves three match points against Grigor Dimitrov in Montreal to reach the second ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal of his career.

11 August 2024 | Tennis Australia

Alexei Popyrin is proving his ability to step up on a big stage at the Montreal Masters.

Following an upset of Ben Shelton in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, the 62nd-ranked Australian saved three match points against No.7 seed Grigor Dimitrov to progress to the tournament’s final eight.

Popyrin required two hours and 38 minutes to complete a 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3 win.

“I’m feeling good. I think I played three really good matches against three really good opponents,” said Popyrin, who was also a winner over world No.39 Tomas Machac in his opening match.

“For me to be able to come through the first two rounds in straight sets and get a good win against Grigor, it gives me a lot of confidence going into the next round.”

Popyrin maintained a cool head after the experienced Dimitrov secured the tight first set with the first service break in the 10th game.

Managing some deft winners from his talented opponent, Popyrin saved three break points that were also match points in the 12th game of the second set.

He edged ahead in the tiebreak, forcing a decider on his first set point.

Helped by an 80 per cent strike rate on his first serve, Popyrin withstood an eventual 31 winners from Dimitrov to secure victory with his ninth ace for the match.

Having celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday, Popyrin also celebrated his second top-10 win of the season. At Monte Carlo in April, he upset Andrey Rublev in the second round.

Victory over Dimitrov was his first win over a top-10 opponent since his upset of Taylor Fritz at Australian Open 2023.

Popyrin, who will face either No.4 seed Hubert Hurkacz or Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the second ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal of his career, aims to build on solid form on North American hard courts.

His other quarterfinal appearance at this level came in Cincinnati last year.

“I think now, after this tournament, I’ll be feeling quite good, but I’ve just got to keep the work going and keep the momentum going,” Popyrin said.

