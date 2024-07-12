Queensland talent Emerson Jones charges into the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon 2024 girls' singles competition.

London, Great Britain, 12 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

For the first time in 13 years, an Australian has progressed to the girls’ singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Emerson Jones continued her impressive march through the draw at the All England Club today, scoring a comprehensive 6-1 6-2 victory against 16th-seeded Bulgarian Iva Ivanova.

The third seed needed only 49 minutes to win her third-round match, confidently striking 29 winners to her 17-year-old opponent’s 13.

This effort sees the 16-year-old from the Gold Coast become the first Australian to reach a girls’ singles quarterfinal at Wimbledon since Ash Barty’s title-winning run 13 years ago.

Jones names grass as her favourite surface, noting how the fast courts and shorter rallies suit her game style.

“I play pretty good on grass I feel, so I’m pretty confident,” she said.

It continues a record-breaking year for the National Tennis Academy athlete in the junior Grand Slam tournaments.

At the Australian Open in January, the then-15-year-old became the first local to advance to a girls’ singles final in 16 years.

Jones enjoyed doubles success at Roland Garros last month, becoming the first Australian in 10 years to reach a girls’ doubles semifinal in Paris.

Jones has reunited this week with her Roland Garros doubles partner, Italian Vittoria Paganetti.

The sixth-seeded duo progressed to the Wimbledon girls’ doubles quarterfinal with a 6-3 4-6 [10-6] victory today against Bulgarians Rosita Dencheva and Elizara Yaneva.

Jones and Paganetti recovered from an 0-4 deficit in the match tiebreak, winning 10 of the final 12 points to close out a hard-fought win.

This is the best result for an Australian in the Wimbledon girls’ doubles event in nine years, with Destanee Aiava and Olivia Tjandramulia the last to reach the quarterfinal stage in 2015.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Girls’ singles, third round

[3] Emerson Jones (AUS) d [16] Iva Ivanova (BUL) 6-1 6-2

Girls’ doubles, second round

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) d Rosita Dencheva (BUL)/Elizara Yaneva (BUL) 6-3 4-6 [10-6]

14/u boys’ singles, round-robin

Scott Watson (GBR) d Lucas Han (AUS) 6-4 7-5

Jordan Lee (USA) d Taiki Takizawa (AUS) 6-0 6-4

14/u girls’ singles, round-robin

Sun Xinran (CHN) d Tori Russell (AUS) 6-0 6-0

Raya Kotseva (USA) d Tori Russell (AUS) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Girls’ singles, quarterfinals

[3] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Monika Stankiewicz (POL)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 girls’ singles draw

Girls’ doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) v Reina Goto (JPN)/Ruth Roura Llaverias (ESP)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 girls’ doubles draw

14/u boys’ singles, round-robin

Lucas Han (AUS) v Stan Put (NED)

Lucas Han (AUS) v Demian Agustin Luna (ARG)

Taiki Takizawa (AUS) v Aran Selvaraasan (GBR)

Taiki Takizawa (AUS) v Rafalentino Ali Da Costa (INA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 14/u boys’ singles draw

14/u girls’ singles, round-robin

Tori Russell (AUS) v Liv Zingg (GBR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 14/u girls’ singles draw

