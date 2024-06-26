Seven Australians, including 18-year-old Maya Joint, have progressed to the second round in the Wimbledon 2024 women's qualifying singles competition.

London, Great Britain, 26 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Two rising stars of Australian tennis recorded major career milestones today in the Wimbledon 2024 women’s qualifying singles competition.

Maya Joint made an impressive tournament debut, taking only 61 minutes to dismiss Romanian Andreea Mitu in the opening round. The 18-year-old posted a 6-2 6-3 victory against an opponent 14 years her senior.

“I’m super excited,” Joint told tennis.com.au. “It’s my first Wimbledon, so it’s really great to get a win. I wasn’t really expecting anything.”

Joint, who made her Grand Slam qualifying debut as a No.543-ranked wildcard at the Australian Open earlier this year, admitted she was surprised to be even competing at the grass-court Grand Slam this week.

“It’s still a shock that my ranking has moved up so fast,” said Joint, who has won 42 matches on the professional tour this year to sit at a career-high world No.172.

Joint, who will also compete in the Wimbledon junior competition this year, now turns her attention to a second-round meeting with 20th-seeded American McCartney Kessler.

“I have no pressure,” Joint said. “I just want to have fun, compete hard and do as well as a I can.”

Talia Gibson, a fellow National Tennis Academy athlete who turned 20 earlier this month, scored the biggest win of her career to progress to the second round.

The Perth talent’s 6-3 6-1 triumph against Croatian Jana Fett marked her first victory against a top-120 player.

“I’m super stoked,” world No.178 Gibson said after beating an opponent ranked 61 places higher.

“I’m just really happy to be here. It’s my first time playing Wimby, so super excited to be through to the next round.”

Gibson’s victory sets up an all-Australian showdown, with Destanee Aiava awaiting in the second round.

“You know, it is what it is,” Gibson said after learning she would face a fellow Aussie in her next match. “It’s great we’ve both through to the second round.

“I’ve played Destanee a couple of times before. She’s got a really great game and it’s going to be especially hard on grass, but I’m looking forward to it.”

The 24-year-old Aiava recorded a big result of her own today, scoring her first win at Wimbledon in seven years.

A total of seven Australian women have progressed to the second round in qualifying, matching the most to reach this stage in 30 years.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

[7] Arina Rodionova (AUS) d [WC] Amelia Rajecki (GBR) 6-4 4-6 6-4

[32] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d Arianne Hartono (NED) 6-1 7-6(6)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d [6] Maria Timofeeva 6-1 6-3

Talia Gibson (AUS) d [19] Jana Fett (CRO) 6-3 6-1

Destanee Aiava (AUS) d Anastasiya Soboleva (UKR) 6-3 6-3

Maya Joint (AUS) d Andreea Mitu (ROU) 6-2 6-3

[Alt] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d [22] Sara Bejlek (CZE) 6-4 1-0 ret.

[28] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 3-6 7-6(1) 7-6(7)

Varvara Lepchenko (USA) d [27] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) d Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, second round

[7] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)

[32] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Anca Todoni (ROU)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Harmony Tan (FRA)

Talia Gibson (AUS) v Destanee Aiava (AUS)

Maya Joint (AUS) v [20] McCartney Kessler (USA)

[Alt] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Natalija Stevanovic (SRB)

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

[4] James Duckworth (AUS) v Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA)

Li Tu (AUS) v [6] Luca Van Assche (FRA)

[Alt] Alex Bolt (AUS) v Rudolf Molleker (GER)

