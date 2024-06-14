Train with Taylah Preston: “Have fun, but work hard as well”
Promising Perth teen Taylah Preston shares an insight into her practice routine in our "Train with the Pros" series.
Perth, Australia, 14 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers
Taylah Preston is proving one to watch.
The 18-year-old from Perth has recorded a number of impressive results this year, helping her rise to a career-high singles ranking of world No.134.
A maiden Grand Slam main-draw appearance at Australian Open 2024 was a major highlight, as well as becoming the first Aussie teen to score a singles win on debut in the Billie Jean King Cup competition since Ash Barty.
Preston opens up on her some of her favourite tennis memories and her practice routines in our Train with the Pros series.
I came to the tournament to play Super 10s when I was nine and I remember it being the coolest thing ever. Dasha (Daria Saville) came and did a Q&A with us, which I thought that was pretty cool. Obviously, the Aussie Open is a very special event for Australians.
I don’t know if I would have thought about that when I was nine. I mean, obviously, my dream was always to play in the Australian Open, but I think if I knew at nine that I’d be able to do that, I’d be pretty happy.
Definitely to improve my ranking and to play at all four of the Grand Slams, I think that would be awesome.
When I’m back home I like to practice nice and early, but it doesn’t really bother me too much.
I think everything can always be worked on. My serve is something I’m always trying to get better and tweak in ways so that I can improve it.
Not really, no.
Brad Dyer has coached Taylah Preston since she was eight years old 🥹
In this week's Coaching Spotlight, Dyer takes us through his journey with the Aussie rising star and how he has evolved as a coach alongside her.https://t.co/J73t0wAn2n
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 22, 2024
I hit with Storm (Hunter) when I was about 13 in Perth. I was super excited and the fact that Storm was hitting with me was, for me, really cool. She’s such a nice person.
Not really, I don’t think there’s anyone in particular. It’s always great to practice with any of the top players and really helps.
I got to practice with Marketa Vondrousova in January. She’s the reigning Wimbledon champion, so that was pretty cool.
It would be cool to practice with Roger Federer, just to see how clean he hits the ball that close.
I’d say have fun, but work hard as well. You need to be able to do that if you want to have a good session and improve.
Not running (laughs). Maybe I’d finish with some slices, that’s something I need to work on.
