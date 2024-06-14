Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Gold Coast, Australia, 14 June 2024 | tennis.com.au

More than 160 junior tennis players will compete at the 2024 Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast next week.

The championships, held at KDV Sport from 21-30 June, will feature the best young talents in the 11/u, 13/u and 15/u age groups from every state and territory, as well as Pacific Oceania and New Zealand.

The annual Australian Teams Championships is a platform for young players to display their skills in junior tennis, all while competing to take home the win for their state.

Last year saw New South Wales dominate, securing titles across all three age groups and setting a high standard for future competitions, with Queensland and Victoria looking to reclaim their victories from 2022.

In 2024, the tournament will be broadcast live, with select matches to be streamed exclusively on KommunityTV.

Australian Teams Championships 2024
Age group Event dates
11/u 21-25 June
13/u 21-25 June
15/u 27-30 June

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said competitions like the Australian Teams Championships are an important opportunity for junior players early on in their career to gain match experience and build respect, trust and collaboration.

“We are excited to be hosting the Australian Teams Championships to provide young players the opportunity to compete at the highest level against the best of their age group,” Soyer said.

“These national events not only foster a competitive spirit but also significantly enhance camaraderie and support amongst players and teammates.

“Many of our pro tennis players today gained experience at this very event including the likes of Australia’s top men, Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson who are currently preparing for Wimbledon, as well as former world No.1 Ash Barty. This really highlights the importance of tournaments like these in developing the next generation of tennis champions.”

Rod Laver Cup (11/u boys) teams
ACT Dave Gandhi, Lin Dai, Jairus Dass
NSW Mitchell Coventry-Searle, Ethan Wang, Caleb Gwinnell-Sheather
Qld Hamish Caruana, Thoma Bogatyrev, Hudson Hoogsteden
SA Jeremy Xu, Oliver Williams, Max Winstanley
Tas Ethan Macleod Little, Mason Kocharunchitt, Arnold Galambos
NT Keelan Te Whata, Kai Dysart, Hunter Mills
Vic Oliver Baker, William Kallos, Lachlan Rae
WA Trey Phillips, Vivaan Hari, Louis Pillay
NZL Lukas Necas, Hunter Pang, Jiya Lokuge
POC George Draunidalo, Hermann Thomsen, Andrew Aisi
Margaret Court Cup (11/u girls) teams
ACT/NT Celeste Rubiano (ACT), Sabrina Babic (ACT), Caitlyn Casey (NT)
NSW Emma Esenova, Joyce Sun, Emily Liang
Qld Eadie Biggs, Iris O’Donnell, Samantha Sun
SA Sofia Haddock, Sadie Gillard, Elaine Wang
Tas Zoe Hanlon, Anna Zhao, Lily Fletcher
Vic Heidi Kuppler, Talia Mirzayeva, Jocelyn Jia
WA Amelia Hilton, Tea Zizek, Simona Costine
NZL Tatiana Na, Olivia Gibbons, Gloria Young
POC Faith Perara, Tabitha Speed, Stella Choi
Sproule Stephens Cup (13/u boys) teams
ACT Tommy Camus, Mitchell Rankin, Rayan Kheradpezhouh
NSW Joel Teng, Xander Jack Crabb, Sebastian Lavorato
NT William Pengelly, Ethan Harker, Roy Vo
Qld Arkin Amin-Patel, Vittorio Golda, Christian Joseph
SA Max Edwards, Elisha Wee, Sarvin Dev Mahadavan
Tas Charlie Marsden, Lochie Sampson, Marcus Wong
Vic Raphael Savelli, Jonathan Zhang, Darren Lew
WA Aidan Chan, Elroi Chiripamberi, Sam Mitchell
NZL Ethan Pryor, Neve Upston, Liam Howes
POC Changduo (Frank) Sun, Aifili Tamasoaali’I, Tao Hirlemann
Mary Hawton Trophy (13/u girls) teams
ACT Piyushi Bandara, Zoe Cowles, Anaise Maka
NSW Aimee Jin, Valentyna Rosa, Ami Dalla Pozza
Qld Ceressa Jackson, Valenova Tsai, Cleo Taylor
SA Hannah Park, Nahla Salley, Oparah Rajakaruna
Tas Margaret Getahun, Ellie Richardson, Mary-Lee Matthys
Vic Pauline Ma, Musemma Cilek, Eleni Makantasis
WA Misty Woodhouse, Addison Franklin, Sunmer Royall
NZL Una Misic, Rosalie Pollyn, Aliyah Daly
POC Anne Lee, Joelei Ioane, Alex Chand
Reid Cup (15/u boys) teams
ACT Luka Cowles, Tommy Camus, Ewan Duff
NSW Ethan Domingo, Flynn Coventry-Searle, Har Abir Sekhon
Qld Heaton Pann, Lucas Han, William Genberg
SA Jeffrey Strydom, Ari Lewis-Kelly, Ashton Lim
Tas Doug Sheppard, George Goddard, Zaviour Targett
Vic Ymerali Ibraimi, Nikolas Baker, Lachlan King
WA Nemanja Savic, Sehun Park, Benjamin Galvao
NZL Liam Youn, Luca Bland, Joshua Gilbert
POC Ao Li, La Hunn Lam, Junhyuk Seo
Reid Cup (15/u girls) teams
ACT/Tas Piyushi Bandara (ACT), Jasmeet Goraya (ACT), Britta Russell (TAS)
NSW Jizelle Sibai, Brooke Komorowski, Emilie Chen
Qld Georgia Campbell, Tori Russell, Gina Cha
SA Taylor Glennon, Jia Shah, Dayna Harrison
Tas Escher Case-Boag, Zola Case-Boag, Paige Jacobson
Vic Ruby Ward, Scarlett Dattoli, Gurmanat Kaur Sandhu
WA Sara Nikolic, Elena Manoj, Karin Hiramatsu
NZL Audrey Tran, Amber Dano, Emily Dunn
POC Leila Mercado, Colita Hakena, Mia Chang

Junior players from Pacific Oceania will also participate in a three-day pre-tournament training camp, running as part of a partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s PacificAus Sports to support Pacific Women and Girls in Tennis.

The players and four coaches from Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu will benefit from a nine-day mentoring program where they will be able to gain invaluable experience to take back home.

“It is wonderful to be able to provide the players and coaches with a tailored mentoring program. This year for the first time, we will also facilitate an encounter of the Pacific women coaches together with Pacific scholars from the Australia Awards program in a unique workshop at KDV,” Tennis Australia Director of Government, Social Impact and Stakeholder Relations Vicki Reid added.

