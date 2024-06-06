After a stunning fortnight in Paris, a gallant Alex de Minaur bows out in the men's singles quarterfinals at Roland Garros 2024.

Paris, France, 6 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur’s career-best run at Roland Garros has ended in the quarterfinals – but in trademark fashion, he went down in a spirited display.

The 25-year-old Australian was attempting to advance to his maiden Grand Slam singles semifinal and record back-to-back top-five wins for the first time in his career when he faced world No.4 Alexander Zverev at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Far from overawed at the occasion, De Minaur produced a gallant performance. Zverev proved too good however, advancing to his fourth consecutive semifinal at Roland Garros with a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4 victory.

De Minaur had his chances, especially in a tight second set. He earned a set point on Zverev’s serve in the 12th game, which he was unable to convert. The Australian No.1 then raced to a 4-0 advantage in the tiebreak, only for Zverev to win seven of the next eight points to take a two-set lead.

With the momentum in his favour, the confident German charged home to record his 11th consecutive victory and improve his head-to-head record against De Minaur to eight wins from their 10 matches.

“I think I put up a hell of a fight in adverse conditions against a quality opponent,” De Minaur said. “Had my chances, probably should have taken the second set, and I think we would have been in for a proper battle. But I left my heart out there. I did everything I could. It just wasn’t good enough.”

It ends an incredible run for the world No.11, who had never progressed beyond the second round in his seven previous main-draw appearances in Paris. De Minaur bucked that trend this year, by almost becoming just the sixth Australian to advance to a men’s singles semifinal at Roland Garros in the Open era.

It has been 27 years since an Australian last reached a men’s singles semifinal at Roland Garros.

Roland Garros men’s singles

Australian semifinalists in the Open era Player Year Ken Rosewall 1968, 1969 Rod Laver 1968, 1969 Tony Roche 1969 Phil Dent 1977 Pat Rafter 1997

A silver lining for De Minaur is that with his career-best performance in Paris, he is projected to return to a career-high world No.9 when the ATP Tour release its next instalment of rankings.

With the Olympics set to be played at Roland Garros next month, De Minaur has also gained invaluable confidence on what has typically been his most challenging surface.

“I think it kind of shows the development and jump I’ve made as a player,” De Minaur said. “To be able to come out here and make quarters on my least-favourite surface, showing that I’m ready to take it to whoever and I’m going to give it my best against whoever.”

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[4] Alexander Zverev (GER) d [11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4

