Reigning Australian Open champions Matt Ebden and India's Rohan Bopanna maintain their unbeaten record in Grand Slam matches this season.

Paris, France, 3 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have made a winning start to their Roland Garros 2024 men’s doubles campaign.

However, the second seeds and reigning Australian Open champions needed more than two hours and three sets to fend off a spirited challenge from Brazilian alternates Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, this match was pushed back to Sunday as inclement weather in Paris caused havoc to the schedule.

World No.3 Ebden and world No.4 Bopanna, who have each enjoyed stints at world No.1 since their title-winning run in Melbourne earlier this year, managed to eventually score a hard-fought 7-5 4-6 6-4 victory.

It is a welcome result for 36-year-old Ebden, snapping a seven-match losing streak in men’s doubles matches at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have earned a spot in the third round with a three-set victory against the seventh seeds, Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia.

With their rain-delayed second-round match resuming early in the deciding set, the Aussie pair managed to run out 4-6 6-4 6-4 victors against one of the world’s best teams this season.

World No.9 Koolhof and world No.22 Mektic have won three ATP doubles titles so far in 2024, a feat only matched by their conquerors.

This result improves 26-year-old Purcell and 30-year-old Thompson’s enviable team record this season to 18 wins from their 21 matches.

It also equals their career-best doubles results at Roland Garros. World No.33 Purcell is through to the third round for a second time, having previously made this stage in 2021 alongside Luke Saville. World No.36 Thompson has also made the third round once before, partnering Nick Kyrgios, during his debut in 2017.

They’ll next face the Australian Open 2024 finalists, Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

John Peers brushed aside the disappointment of a second-round exit in the men’s doubles competition alongside Roman Safiullin, after losing to last year’s finalists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Peers, a former world No.2 in doubles, returned later in the day to score a 6-1 6-4 first-round win in mixed doubles with American Nicole Melichar-Martinez. The first-time pairing upset the fifth seeds, Gille and world No.9 Vera Zvonareva.

This sets up a second-round clash with the defending champions, Japan’s Miyu Kato and Germany’s Tim Puetz.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, first round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [Alt] Orlando Luz (BRA)/Marcelo Zormann (BRA) 7-5 4-6 6-4

Petros Tsitsipas (GRE)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) d John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Denys Molchanov (UKR) 7-6(9) 6-4

Men’s doubles, second round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [7] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) 4-6 6-4 6-4

[10] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) d John Peers (AUS)/Roman Safiullin 6-4 6-4

Mixed doubles, first round

Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/John Peers (AUS) d [5] Vera Zvonareva/Sander Gille (BEL) 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, fourth round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [5] Daniil Medvedev

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 men’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, second round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Sebastian Baez (ARG)/Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Guido Andreozzi (ARG) v [Alt] Manuel Guinard (FRA)/Gregoire Jacq (FRA)

Men’s doubles, third round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [11] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 men’s doubles draw

Women’s doubles, second round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Wang Xiyu (CHN)/Yuan Yue (CHN)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 women’s doubles draw

Mixed doubles, second round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/John Peers (AUS) v Miyu Kato (JPN)/Tim Puetz (GER)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 mixed doubles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!