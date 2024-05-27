Australia's top-ranked woman Daria Saville begins her Roland Garros 2024 campaign on day two in Paris.

Paris, France, 27 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Daria Saville is up for the challenge of facing world No.15 Jasmine Paolini in the opening round at Roland Garros 2024.

The 30-year-old Australian is excited to be back competing in Paris, after missing the tournament last year with injury.

She can also take confidence from a winning record against Paolini. She has twice beaten the 28-year-old Italian, including in a clay-court battle in Hamburg last season.

“I’m excited because we can potentially put on a good show,” said Saville, a Roland Garros girls’ singles finalist in 2009.

“We play kind of a similar game. We both look for forehands, we’re both not the tallest.”

The world No.84, whose plan is to be aggressive and “take it on”, is looking to record her first top-20 win at a Grand Slam tournament since Australian Open 2017.

“I’ve done everything that I could and I’ve ticked all the boxes,” Saville said of her preparation. “I feel like I’m not that far off peaking and playing some good tennis.”

Max Purcell also begins his singles campaign on day two, meeting German qualifier Henri Squire.

The 26-year-old Australian will have an important edge in experience against the world No.221, who is making his Grand Slam debut.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day two:

Women’s singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [12] Jasmine Paolini (ITA), Court 7, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Men’s singles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS) v [Q] Henri Squire (GER), Court 8, first match (from 7pm AEST)

