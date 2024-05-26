Aleksandar Vukic, Ajla Tomljanovic and Jordan Thompson lead the Australian charge on day one at Roland Garros 2024.

Paris, France, 26 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Three Australians are scheduled to begin their campaigns on day one at Roland Garros 2024.

Making his ninth consecutive main-draw appearance at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament, Jordan Thompson arrives in Paris in career-best form.

“All the results I’ve had this year have definitely given me more belief,” Thompson said.

The 30-year-old from Sydney, a winner of two ATP doubles titles on clay this year, meets world No.99 Maximilan Marterer in the first round.

It is Thompson’s first career meeting with the 28-year-old German, who is looking to score his first main-draw victory in Paris since 2018.

Aleksandar Vukic also carries positive momentum into his opening-round clash with China’s Zhang Zhizhen.

The 28-year-old from Sydney scored three top-100 wins on clay and advanced to first ATP quarterfinal on the red dirt surface in recent weeks.

His opponent, world No.42 Zhang, proved his own clay-court credentials by recently reaching the Italian Open quarterfinals.

This is Vukic’s first meeting with the 27-year-old Zhang, who earlier this year became the first Chinese man to break into the world’s top 50.

Ajla Tomljanovic faces a tough first-round assignment against world No.32 Dayana Yastremska in the women’s singles competition.

This is the sixth time from her past seven appearances at Roland Garros that Tomljanovic has drawn a seeded opponent in the opening round.

Yastremska was an Australian Open semifinalist earlier this season and the 24-year-old Ukrainian has won all three of her previous career meetings against Tomljanovic.

“I know her game well, she knows mine,” Tomljanovic said. “I don’t think the past scores really bother me a lot. I know that on the day, if I play well I have a good shot.”

Tomljanovic can also take confidence from a better record at Roland Garros. The 31-year-old Australian has won six main-draw matches in Paris throughout her career, including three against seeded opponents.

Yastremska, on the other hand, is looking to score her first main-draw win in her fifth tournament appearance.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day one:

Men’s singles, first round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Zhang Zhizhen (CHN), Court 9, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Maximilan Marterer (GER), Court 9, second match

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [30] Dayana Yastremska (UKR), Court 14, first match (from 7pm AEST)

> VIEW: Roland Garros day one schedule

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!