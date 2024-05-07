Former world No.1 junior and Australian Open doubles champion Jason Kubler has been recognised in his home town in Queensland.

Mango Hill, Australia, 7 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Jason Kubler’s journey from grassroots to Grand Slams was celebrated in Moreton Bay on Monday.

The Australian Open 2023 men’s doubles champion was a special guest at the Mango Hill Community Centre, where his tennis journey began more than 25 years ago.

A special ceremony was held, with the Mango Hill Progress Association officially renaming the local tennis court.

The ‘Kubler Tennis Court’, which is still used daily by social tennis groups, honours 30-year-old Jason and his family’s connection to the venue.

The court was located less than 100 metres from the Kubler’s family home, which they sold only a couple of years ago. John Kubler, Jason’s father, managed the court from 1996 to 2002. After his passing, his wife Lyn ran the bookings for the next 20 years. Jason played regularly on the court with his siblings Jonathan and Jade throughout their childhood, before becoming the world’s top-ranked junior at the age of 17 in 2010.

He has since achieved career-high rankings of world No.63 in singles and world No.27 in doubles on the ATP Tour.

“We are so honoured and very happy to have the court named after our family,” Lyn Kubler, a life member of the Mango Hill Progress Association, told the Moreton Daily. “It has been part of our lives for close to 30 years and we are very grateful to everyone who has helped arranged this.” Mango Hill Progress Association President Laurence Christie was thrilled with the community response. “We had the idea a year ago. The Kubler name really cannot be separated from the court,” Christie said. “It was truly a wonderful occasion and a terrific success, even more than I had hoped due to great weather and a wonderful volunteer team here in Mango Hill. “Having Jason fly in for the occasion was truly wonderful.” The celebration featured Hot Shots Tennis, a hit-the-target competition and was attended by local dignitaries Hon Luke Howarth MP, Chris Whiting MP and City of Moreton Bay Deputy Mayor Jodie Shipway.

