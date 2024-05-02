Jordan Thompson and American partner Sebastian Korda are through to the doubles quarterfinals at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Spain.

Madrid, Spain, 2 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson and his American partner Sebastian Korda have recorded another impressive doubles victory at the Madrid Masters.

The unseeded duo, who are teaming up for the first time this week, eliminated 13th seeds John Peers and his Argentine partner Andres Molteni in the second round.

Peers is a former world No.2 in doubles, while Molteni is currently ranked world No.16 and has claimed two ATP doubles clay-court titles this season.

But it was world No.58 Thompson and world No.185 Korda who had the upper hand in their encounter, conceding a total of 12 points on serve for the match. This helped them close out a 6-4 6-4 victory in a swift 62 minutes.

It is Thompson and Korda’s second straight-sets triumph in as many days against a seeded team.

This propels 30-year-old Thompson into his career-first doubles quarterfinal at ATP Masters 1000 level and improves his season record in doubles to 19 wins from 23 matches.

It is the second time that 23-year-old Korda has advanced to this stage in an ATP Masters 1000 doubles draw, matching his career-best run at Miami in 2021.

Another seeded pair await in the quarterfinals, where they’ll face Italian duo and Australian Open 2024 finalists Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

World No.24 Bolelli and world No.28 Vavassori are the tournament’s 12th seeds.

Aussies in action – Madrid

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Sebastian Korda (USA) d [13] John Peers (AUS)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Sebastian Korda (USA) v [12] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

