As the world's top players staged thrilling Australian Open campaigns, the Australian Tennis Foundation was also making a powerful impact.

Looking back on the thrilling Australian Open, the Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) has much to celebrate; specifically, reflecting on a series of impactful events and programs that left a lasting impression on both participants and spectators alike.

One of the highlights was the ATF lottery, which saw over 10,000 tickets sold, with one lucky duo, Mel and Dale Jones from Victoria, emerging as the winners.

Their prize? A once-in-a-lifetime experience that included a full behind-the-scenes tour of the precinct, a walk onto the iconic Rod Laver Arena court, a personalised hitting session with Australian tennis legend Pat Cash, an exclusive preview of the Walk of Champions, and a sneak peek at Alex De Minaur in action during practice.

Coupled with an AO24 goodie bag, a luxurious stay at Le Meridien Melbourne, and private transfers to and from the men’s final, Mel and Dale’s experience epitomised the magic of the Australian Open.

But the ATF’s impact extended far beyond thrilling lottery winners.

Through the Brighter Days at the AO program, the foundation welcomed over 500 children and families from various charities including MyRoom, Ronald McDonald House, RedKite, Windermere, and Sony Foundation. This initiative provided a much-needed day of respite at the tennis, offering moments of joy and connection for those facing significant challenges.

Moreover, the ATF’s philanthropy night served as a poignant reminder of the foundation’s commitment to creating positive change.

The event, a wonderful evening of celebration and reflection, raised over $50,000, further fuelling the ATF’s mission to inspire brighter futures for disadvantaged children and young people across Australia.

Through initiatives like these, the ATF continues to harness the power of tennis to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most. As the curtain falls on another unforgettable Australian Open, the legacy of the ATF’s work serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us all of the transformative power of sport and philanthropy.



