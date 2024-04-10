Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur wastes little time taking down Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the opening round of the Masters 1000 event.

Monte Carlo, 10 April 2024 | Dan Imhoff

Alex de Minaur has made a confident start to his European clay-court swing, sweeping aside the former world No.3 in the opening round at Monte Carlo.

The Australian 11th seed needed just 63 minutes to see off the now 79th-ranked Swiss wild card, the 2014 champion, 6-3 6-0.

The win improved De Minaur’s record to 3-4 at the event and set a meeting with Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

World No.65 Aleksandar Vukic was a beneficiary of compatriot Jordan Thompson’s late withdrawal but was unable to capitalise on his place in the main draw against French wild card Gael Monfils.

Monfils, who had not competed at Monte Carlo since 2016 when he reached the final, ensured a successful return when he reeled in Vukic from a double break down in the deciding set 6-7(7) 6-3 7-5 after two hours and 14 minutes.

Aussies in action – Monte Carlo

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [WC] Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6-3 6-0

[WC] Gael Monfils (FRA) d [LL] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-7(7) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [6] Andrey Rublev

Men’s doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Mate Pavic (CRO)/Marcelo Arevalo (SLV)

