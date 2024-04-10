The National Tennis Academy coach is assisting the Australian team in Brisbane this week as an 'orange coach'.

Brisbane, Australia, 10 April 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Sam Stosur is already making her mark as Australia’s new Billie Jean King Cup captain with the introduction of a unique role.

Codie George, one of Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy coaches, has been invited to assist the team as an ‘orange coach’ during this week’s Qualifier tie in Brisbane.

Traditionally, a promising junior athlete is given the opportunity to train with the Australian team as an ‘orange girl’. However, this is the first time this role has been given to a coach instead.

“It’s a development opportunity to get to know everybody in the team, to see how it all works and just learn as much as I can off the coaches and from being in this environment with everyone,” George explained of her role.

The 30-year-old admitted she was initially “shocked” when Stosur asked her to join the team ahead of their showdown with Mexico.

“I know it’s a super tight knit group, so it’s a real privilege to be invited,” she said.

George, who is the coach of rising Perth teen Talia Gibson, is relishing the experience so far.

“It’s been awesome to be honest,” she said. “I didn’t really know what to expect coming into it, but everyone has been super welcoming. There’s clearly so much respect and enjoyment of each other’s company.”

While helping to prepare and support the Australian players for their must-win tie against Mexico, George is hoping to learn as much as possible.

“Sam Stosur is someone who I watched on the television as I was growing up, so to be in an environment where I’m around my idols and legends of the game, that pushes me each day to get better on and off court with what I do,” she said.

George also believes the opportunity can benefit Gibson, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of world No.184 earlier this month.

“It would be great to see Talia keep continuing on and see her playing in the Billie Jean King Cup one day,” George said.

“I know that’s an aspiration of hers, so it would be awesome to help her do that. Even having this week and taking that experience back to her, that’s going to be awesome.”

The two-day Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier tie begins on Friday 12 April.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster, with adult prices starting at $20, concessions from $16, kids from $5 and family passes (two adults and two children) starting at $45.

