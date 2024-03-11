Aussie teens Maya Joint, Hayden Jones and Alana Subasic have all started the 2024 season strongly.

Australia, 11 March 2024 | Leigh Rogers

The future of Australian tennis looks bright, with several teen talents proving tough to beat so far in 2024.

The 17-year-old Maya Joint made her fourth singles quarterfinal appearance of the year this week, improving her win-loss record to 13-5 at professional level so far in 2024.

Another 17-year-old, Hayden Jones, claimed the biggest singles title of his junior career this week in Thailand. It improves the Gold Coast talent’s season record at junior level to 16 wins from 18 matches.

Alana Subasic is also in red-hot form on the ITF junior tour, with the 16-year-old from Sydney tallying 15 victories from her past 17 singles matches.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Alex de Minaur: The 25-year-old has charged into the fourth round in singles at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells (USA). This extends the world No.10’s winning streak to seven matches.

> READ: De Minaur matches career-best result at Indian Wells

Chris O’Connell: The 29-year-old posted his third top-50 victory of the season, defeating world No.37 Jack Draper in the opening round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells.

Thanasi Kokkinakis: The 27-year-old eliminated world No.48 Marcos Giron in the first round at the ATP Masters 1000 at Indian Wells. This was Kokkinakis’ third top-50 win of the year.

Aleksandar Vukic: The 27-year-old advanced to the second round at an ATP Masters 1000 event for the fourth time in his career, then extended world No.1 Novak Djokovic to three sets at Indian Wells.

Storm Hunter: The 29-year-old scored her fourth top-100 singles win of the season, beating world No.82 Jaqueline Cristian in qualifying at an WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells (USA). Hunter remains alive in the doubles draw with Czech partner Katerina Siniakova.

Ellen Perez: The 28-year-old is through to the second round in doubles at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, extending her winning streak alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez to five matches.

> TRAIN WITH ELLEN PEREZ: “It’s always good to have a target in mind”

Thomas Fancutt: The 29-year-old won his first ATP Challenger doubles title alongside American Hunter Reese in Kigali (Rwanda). This improves Fancutt’s season record to 17 wins from his 24 matches.

Maya Joint: The 17-year-old progressed to the singles quarterfinals at an ITF 35 tournament in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). Joint also progressed to the doubles quarterfinals alongside fellow Aussie Elysia Bolton.

Jacob Bradshaw: The 21-year-old was a singles finalist at an ITF 15 in Heraklion (Greece). This was Bradshaw’s second career ITF singles final. He was also a doubles semifinalist with New Zealand’s Corban Crowther.

Sally Schwartz: The 20-year-old recorded a runner-up finish in singles at an ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour event in Shah Alam (Malaysia). This was Schwartz’s best tour-level result since June 2023.

Anderson Parker: The 26-year-old was a singles semifinalist and doubles finalist (partnering Japan’s Tomoya Tachi) at the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour event in Shah Alam (Malaysia).

Heath Davidson: The 36-year-old progressed to the singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals (with Canada’s Robert Shaw) at an ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour event in Baton Rouge (USA).

Hayden Jones: The 17-year-old won the fifth – and biggest – junior singles title of his career at an ITF J300 tournament in Nonthaburi (Thailand). It is Jones’ second title in as many weeks.

Alana Subasic: The 16-year-old recorded a runner-up finish in singles at the ITF J300 tournament in Nonthaburi (Thailand). This was Subasic’s fourth consecutive finals appearance on the ITF junior tour.

Lily Taylor: The 17-year-old advanced to the doubles semifinals at the ITF J300 tournament in Nonthaburi alongside Turkey’s Ada Kumru.

