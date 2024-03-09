Alex De Minaur required less than an hour to reach the third round at Indian Wells, dropping just three games in beating Taro Daniel for his sixth consecutive match win.

Indian Wells, United States, 9 March 2024 | Matt Trollope

Alex de Minaur has continued his brilliant start to 2024, routing Taro Daniel to reach the third round of the ATP-WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells.

A week after beating Daniel 6-2 6-1 en route to the Acapulco title, he produced a similar performance against the Japanese player in the Californian desert, winning 6-1 6-2 in just 58 minutes.

It is De Minaur’s sixth consecutive win, a result improving his season win-loss record to 16-4.

Currently third in the Race to the ATP Finals, No.10 seed De Minaur next faces 20th seed Alexander Bublik, who beat qualifier Shang Juncheng in straight sets.

> VIEW: Indian Wells 2024 men’s singles draw

> WATCH: See our TV Guide for how to follow the Indian Wells action

De Minaur’s compatriots Thanasi Kokkinakis and Christopher O’Connell fell in second-round matches against some of the world’s best.

Kokkinakis was unlucky to encounter the rampaging Jannik Sinner, the reigning Australian Open champion who is now a perfect 13-0 in 2024 after his 6-3 6-0 win over the South Australian.

O’Connell pushed sixth seed Alexander Zverev for almost two hours before going down 6-4 6-4.

Should Zverev and De Minaur keep winning, they will clash in the last 16.

In another tough draw, Aussie Aleksandar Vukic meets world No.1 and top seed Novak Djokovic tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-1 6-2

[3] Jannik Sinner (ITA) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3 6-0

[6] Alexander Zverev (GER) d Christopher O’Connell (AUS) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Men’s singles, third round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [20] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)



Women’s doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [WC] Ashlyn Krueger (USA)/Sloane Stephens (USA)

Men’s doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Nicolas Jarry (CHI) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Women’s doubles, second round

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBD

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!